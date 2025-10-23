Brad Marchand 's ex-Bruins HC playfully warns 37 y.o. forward for "bawling his eye out" to emotional video tribute, in return to Boston

It was an emotional game for Brad Marchand as he returned to TD Garden as a Florida Panthers player on Tuesday. After 16 seasons with the Bruins, including one as captain, Marchand was traded to the Panthers at this year’s trade deadline. The heartfelt reception from the Bruins organization moved the 37-year-old forward to tears during a video tribute at TD Garden. Meanwhile, his former coach, Bruce Cassidy, playfully teased Marchand for “bawling his eyes out” during the tribute. Sharing his thoughts on Marchand's Boston homecoming, Cassidy said:“I saw him bawling his eyes out on TV. He’s such a smack-talker. He’s going to hear about that on Saturday.Taylor Rocha @TaylorRochaTVLINKBruce Cassidy on Brad Marchand’s Boston homecoming: “I saw him bawling his eyes out on TV. He’s such a smack-talker. He’s going to hear about that on Saturday.” #VegasBornBruce Cassidy coached Marchand for six seasons while serving as the head coach of the Bruins from 2016 to 2022. Following that, Cassidy has been with the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup in his first season with the club.Brad Marchand shared his thoughts about getting emotional during the tribute videoBrad Marchand opened up about what was going through his mind during the tribute video. He expressed deep gratitude for the moment and appreciation for the Bruins' gesture, as well as the love and support from the fans.He said (via NHL.com):&quot;I knew it was going to hit me the way it did. I’m so grateful for the moment and very appreciative for what the Bruins did, and the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight, but throughout my entire career here. He added:&quot;I always loved playing here, loved putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. It’s a hard-working city and people appreciate that. I love the fans here. They’re special. They’re an incredible group.Brad Marchand's pair of assists powered the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Bruins in his Boston homecoming matchup. The 37-year-old leads the team with eight points through three goals and five assists. The Cats play the Penguins on Thursday.