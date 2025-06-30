Brad Marchand’s future with Panthers remains uncertain with ‘secret’ $9.5M AAV contract offers, claims NHL insider

The Florida Panthers want to keep Brad Marchand, an integral part of their second straight championship win. He reportedly wants to stay despite a lucrative free agency looming after an entire career with one franchise.

However, given Florida's cap issues and its long list of outgoing free agents, it remains difficult to see how the two sides can come to an agreement. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman thinks it's an uncertain future that faces them.

On Monday's edition of Spittin' Chiclets, the NHL analyst said (Timestamp: 1:57:00):

“I think he wants to stay there. But again, when you’ve got secret $9.5 million offers out there like that, it’s nice. Let’s just say, for argument’s sake, he’s got four times nine and a half out there, five times eight.

"Like, that’s $38 to $40 million. Florida’s going to have to be creative to get anywhere close to that. I was bad at math. I’ll just say this, I think someone’s going to have to give him a reason to leave Florida.”

Friedman believes teams may have secretly offered Marchand what they will officially be able to offer in the coming days. That's not exactly allowed, but it's not uncommon, either. And if those offers are what Friedman thinks they are, then Florida has its work cut out for it in re-signing him.

Three teams expected to go after Brad Marchand

The Florida Panthers want Brad Marchand back in free agency after he helped them win the title again. That may be easier said than done after Sam Bennett's contract and with Aaron Ekblad in the same exact boat.

Brad Marchand should have suitors (Imagn)

So if and when Marchand hits the market tomorrow, three teams appear to be positioned as contenders. First, the Boston Bruins. They were his only NHL team before the trade, and he'd probably love being back with them to try and win again.

Second, the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been the main thorn in their side for so long, so it makes sense to try to add him. If nothing else, he can't hurt them from the opposing side anymore.

Finally, in a bit of a twist, the Utah Mammoth, formerly Utah Hockey Club, are expected to be aggressive and go after Marchand in free agency, according to Darren Dreger.

