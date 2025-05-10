Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina drops one-word hype message after Panthers star's OT winner vs. Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand's wife, Katrina, dropped a one-word hype message on Instagram after the Panthers star scored the overtime winner against the Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Friday. Marchand scored at 15:27 in overtime to lift Florida to a 5–4 win, trimming the Leafs' series lead to 2–1.

After Marchand scored the game-winning shot past Joseph Woll, Katrina took to Instagram to react. She posted a video of her husband's dramatic OT goal and captioned it:

"LFGGG" along with a fire emoji.

Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina's Instagram story - Credit: @ kasloane

Marchand’s goal marked his 12th in the playoffs against Toronto and No. 7 all-time for most postseason goals scored vs the Leafs.

With 33 playoff points against the Maple Leafs, Marchand has now tied Canadiens icon Henri Richard for the third-most in NHL history. Only Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio have more points in playoff games against Toronto.

Brad Marchand opens up about playing for the Florida Panthers

After spending 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline in March. Now settling in with his new team, Marchand opened up about what drew him to the Panthers and how the transition has been so far.

Speaking on Sportsnet, Brad Marchand said:

"Florida's a team when we played them this year that I was like, okay they're legit, they have the potential to go on a long run. That was a team that I wanted to be traded to. You're looking for the best opportunity to chase a cup and you want to be part of the best team and the best group."

Marchand cited the Panthers as a top contender and a team he believed gave him the best shot at winning another Stanley Cup.

Teammate Matthew Tkachuk also commented on Marchand's transition to Florida, saying:

"I'm sure it's tough going from one team for your whole career to a new team at the deadline especially and then he came in and didn't play for the first few weeks, but he's been great. I think it was, we spent a lot of time off the ice together at the start got to know him pretty well.”

Tkachuk said that Marchand fit in right away and has been a great presence off the ice. He connects well with everyone, has a fun personality, and likes to have a good time — all while staying hardworking and proving to be a great match for the team.

