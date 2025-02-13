  • home icon
Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina drops two word reaction to Montreal fans' reception for Bruins star at 4 Nations

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 13, 2025 18:07 GMT
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand's wife Katrina shared her excitement on her husband's goal in team Canada's win (image credit: instagram/kasloane)

Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand received cheers from Montreal fans during Team Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off game against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday. The Bruins’ Instagram account shared a picture of Marchand celebrating his first-period goal which left fans chanting his name.

"🚨 MONTREAL CHEERS FOR MARCHY 🚨, " the Bruins captioned.

Marchand’s wife, Katrina, shared the post on her Instagram story.

"Let's Gooo!" Katrina wrote.
Katrina shared the image on her IG @kasloane
Katrina shared the image on her IG @kasloane

Canada won 4-3 in overtime. Marchand helped his team by scoring a goal in 11:22 minutes of ice time.

Nathan MacKinnon scored first, assisted by Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. Brad Marchand made it 2-0 with help from Brayden Point and Seth Jarvis. Sweden scored in the second period when Jonas Brodin found the net, assisted by Victor Hedman and Lucas Raymond. Mark Stone made it 3-1 for Canada, helped by Crosby and Colton Parayko.

Sweden tied the game in the third period. Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek scored, with assists from Erik Karlsson, Mattias Ekholm, Jesper Bratt and Raymond.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal in overtime at 6:06, assisted by Crosby.

Meanwhile, Marchand is leading Boston in his second year as captain. This season, he has 20 goals and 24 assists in 57 games. Although the Bruins are struggling, Marchand has been a good two-way player.

Brad Marchand's wife Katrina cleared the Marchant-Pastrnak rift rumors

In January, rumors were circling in the league about a potential rift between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak due to Boston's struggles. However, Marchand’s wife, Katrina, cleared the air via an Instagram post.

She posted photos on Instagram on Jan. 11 showing their families together.

One picture featured Marchand and Pastrnak with their partners at a gala. Another photo captured Katrina and Rebecca dancing at a concert. The last slide showed Marchand’s daughter, Sawyer, holding hands with Pastrnak’s daughter, Freya. Katrina captioned the post with an "infinity" emoji.

The rumors started when radio host Rich Keefe claimed that the Bruins' locker room had issues. He said Pastrnak did not want to play on the same line as Marchand. However, Katrina’s post proved that their families remain close despite the speculation.

