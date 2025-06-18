Brad Marchand’s long wait for his second Stanley Cup ended on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers secured their second straight championship. As his teammates rushed to celebrate, Marchand skated slowly toward the stands, pointed and then joined the team’s celebration.

His family was watching, and his wife, Katrina Marchand, felt emotional.

“Just recognition, we did it,” she said via NHL.com. “Just telling us as a family, we did it. It’s worth it. We did it.”

She also spoke about the past three months without him in Boston. She also thought about the 14 years he worked and waited for this moment:

“Absolutely everything. He works his butt off every single day... This means the world.”

Last year, Brad Marchand thought his contract with the Boston Bruins would be easy to finish. Instead, just before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, he was traded to Florida.

Once his rival, the Panthers became his new team. He believed they could win the Stanley Cup, and they did. Marchand had 20 points in the playoffs, scoring six goals in the Final, including two game-winners.

In Florida, Marchand played with less pressure. He didn’t carry the team or face top expectations while playing on the third line alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

Brad Marchand’s family was there throughout the playoffs. His parents, Kevin and Lynn, his wife Katrina and his three children, Sloane, Sawyer and Rue, were there to support him.

“This is very meaningful to him. This is for them,” his father Kevin Marhcand said.

Brad Marchand's mother, Lynn, said he thought winning the Cup was easy when he won it as a rookie.

“But 14 years later, he realized it’s so difficult to achieve,” she said. “So this just has much more meaning behind it.”

Brad Marchand received a special message from kids before winning second Stanley Cup

Before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, Brad Marchand got a voicemail from his kids. His son, Sloane, and daughters, Rue and Sawyer, sent the message through The Players’ Tribune. Each child said hello and wished him good luck for the game.

Sawyer told him they were proud of him:

"No matter what happens in the game. We are still proud of you."

Rue added that he was the:

“Best daddy in the whole wide world.”

Now, Marchand will be busy celebrating the Cup win with his family over the upcoming summer.

