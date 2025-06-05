Brad Marchand's wife Katrina reacts to Edward Everett Hale statue tribute in a Bruins Marchand jersey in Boston Public Garden

On Wednesday, as Brad Marchand suited up for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers, the city of Boston paid a special tribute to their ex-captain. Marchand played 15 seasons with the Boston Bruins before being traded to the Panthers earlier on the trade deadline.

The Edward Everett Hale statue in Boston Public Garden was spotted wearing a Brad Marchand jersey prior to the game. Boston-based page OnlyInBos posted a photo of the statue on Instagram with the caption:

“The Edward Everett Hale statue in Boston Public Garden is wearing a Brad Marchand jersey today in honor of the former Boston Bruin as he chases for another Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, starting tonight.”

Marchand’s wife Katrina reposted the image on her Instagram stories. In the caption, she added three hand heart emojis.

via Instagram /@kasloane

The Panthers lost the opening game of the Final series, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Oilers despite a power-play goal from Brad Marchand and two goals from Sam Bennett.

Brad Marchand reflects on Panthers' Game 1 loss

In the post-game interview after the OT loss, Brad Marchand reflected on the game by acknowledging that the Oilers were a very good side on the night and are capable of scoring quickly. He explained that their late push wasn’t surprising and that his own team needs to stay focused and keep moving forward.

Marchand also mentioned that the second period went well for his team in terms of controlling play and staying aggressive.

“I think we did a pretty good job of playing behind them. Um but yeah we'll break that down and look at it here tomorrow,” he said.

When asked about the Oilers flipping things in the third period, Marchand said that Edmonton put on pressure and his side struggled to get pucks deep and maintain possession. He explained that they needed to be better at handling pressure and playing more efficiently to avoid giving the other team chances to regroup and attack.

“Um they just pushed,” he said. “We uh—um couple pucks we didn't really get deep. Um we got to be a little bit better at—you know—making plays under pressure. Uh getting our legs going a little bit more. We get caught just kind of flipping pucks and they'd regroup and come back at us. So a little cleaner there.”

Marchand also stressed the importance of not dwelling on the loss. He said the team would regroup, refocus and prepare for the next game instead of getting stuck on what went wrong.

