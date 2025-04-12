Brad Marchand's wife Katrina reacts to husband's first goal as a Panther

Brad Marchand, the former Bruins captain, scored his first goal in a Panthers sweater on Thursday night, and his wife, Katrina Marchand (Sloane), couldn’t contain her excitement.
Following the game, his elated wife shared a pair of posts from the Florida Panthers on her Instagram story.
The first captured Marchand scoring the second-period goal, captioned with several red heart emojis from her.
The next video showed him posing in his Panthers uniform and begging the question:
Are you not entertained?” Marchand asked.
It appears Marchand did entertain the home crowd at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. The Rat scored at 16:21 of the second frame to help the Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Red Wings. Before being traded on March 7, Marchand had 47 points in 61 games with the Bruins in his 16th season with the franchise.
The Panthers (46-29-4) have 96 points through 79 games and have clinched a playoff berth in the Atlantic Division. Florida has three games left to play and is four points behind division leader Toronto and trails Tampa Bay by one point. Toronto and Tampa Bay have four games left, respectively.
Marchand was traded to Florida for a second-round pick in the 2027 draft after playing with the Bruins since 2009-10. The Nova Scotia native was named Boston’s captain just prior to the 2023-24 season and won a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2011.
According to the U.S. Sun, Katrina and Brad have been married since 2015 and have two daughters, Sawyer and Rue. Karina also has a son named Sloane from her previous marriage.
Brad Marchand Reacts to First Goal with Florida
In his eighth game with Florida on Thursday, Brad Marchand flipped the puck over the top of Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot’s glove in the second period to register his first goal as a Panther.
After the 4-1 rout of Detroit, Marchand expressed how much he enjoys his new experience and doesn’t take these opportunities for granted, as NHL Independent Correspondent George Richards reported.
“I’m just enjoying this whole journey, it is such a unique experience for myself,” Marchand said. “I have been part of really good teams that have accomplished big things, and some that haven’t. Regardless, what you realize is these opportunities are few and far between. Enjoy every day in this league, and I’m having a lot of fun right now.”
Marchand also has two assists with Florida this season. The team’s next matchup is Saturday against the playoff-eliminated Sabres (35-37-6) on home ice.
