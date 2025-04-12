Brad Marchand's wife Katrina reacts to husband's first goal as a Panther

Brad Marchand, the former Bruins captain, scored his first goal in a Panthers sweater on Thursday night, and his wife, Katrina Marchand (Sloane), couldn’t contain her excitement.

Ad

Following the game, his elated wife shared a pair of posts from the Florida Panthers on her Instagram story.

The first captured Marchand scoring the second-period goal, captioned with several red heart emojis from her.

(via Instagram/@kasloane)

Ad

Trending

The next video showed him posing in his Panthers uniform and begging the question:

Are you not entertained?” Marchand asked.

(via Instagram/@kasloane)

Ad

It appears Marchand did entertain the home crowd at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida. The Rat scored at 16:21 of the second frame to help the Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Red Wings. Before being traded on March 7, Marchand had 47 points in 61 games with the Bruins in his 16th season with the franchise.

Brad Marchand celebrates. Red Wings at Panthers, April 11.- Source: Imagn

The Panthers (46-29-4) have 96 points through 79 games and have clinched a playoff berth in the Atlantic Division. Florida has three games left to play and is four points behind division leader Toronto and trails Tampa Bay by one point. Toronto and Tampa Bay have four games left, respectively.

Ad

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins, October 2023.- Source: Imagn

Marchand was traded to Florida for a second-round pick in the 2027 draft after playing with the Bruins since 2009-10. The Nova Scotia native was named Boston’s captain just prior to the 2023-24 season and won a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2011.

Ad

Ad

According to the U.S. Sun, Katrina and Brad have been married since 2015 and have two daughters, Sawyer and Rue. Karina also has a son named Sloane from her previous marriage.

Brad Marchand Reacts to First Goal with Florida

In his eighth game with Florida on Thursday, Brad Marchand flipped the puck over the top of Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot’s glove in the second period to register his first goal as a Panther.

Ad

After the 4-1 rout of Detroit, Marchand expressed how much he enjoys his new experience and doesn’t take these opportunities for granted, as NHL Independent Correspondent George Richards reported.

“I’m just enjoying this whole journey, it is such a unique experience for myself,” Marchand said. “I have been part of really good teams that have accomplished big things, and some that haven’t. Regardless, what you realize is these opportunities are few and far between. Enjoy every day in this league, and I’m having a lot of fun right now.”

Ad

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, April 10, 2025. - Source: Imagn

Marchand also has two assists with Florida this season. The team’s next matchup is Saturday against the playoff-eliminated Sabres (35-37-6) on home ice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama