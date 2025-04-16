Brad Marchand's wife Katrina reacts to Panthers star's latest NHL milestone

Brad Marchand skated in his 1,100th NHL game on Tuesday, and his wife, Katrina Sloane, couldn't contain her joy. Although the Panthers lost 5-1 to the Lightning in Tampa, there was still reason for Katrina to celebrate.

On Wednesday, she shared a series of snippets on her Instagram story that commemorated Marchand reaching the milestone.

First, she shared a reel posted by Spittin' Chiclets that captured Marchand chest-pumping with his Florida teammates as they honor the milestone before hitting the ice against Tampa Bay.

"1,100," she captioned the story.

Katrina next shared a graphic that Marchand's clothing brand, March & Mill Co., posted on Instagram.

She topped off the tribute by sharing a post from the Panthers' Instagram.

Marchand also celebrated the milestone in style, as he scored in the second period of the contest. The goal marked Marchand's 23rd of the season and his second with the Panthers since being traded by Boston in March.

Through 1,100 NHL games, "The Rat" has racked up 980 points (424 goals, 556 assists). He was drafted by the Bruins in the third round in 2006 and won a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2011.

NHL: MAY 08 Eastern Conference 2nd Round - Bruins at Panthers

Marchand is gearing up for his first trip to the playoffs with the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Florida Panthers (47-31-4) finished the season with 98 points and is the third seed in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay and Florida will meet again soon as they play against each other in the first round of the postseason, with the Lightning having home-ice advantage. It will be the second straight season that the division rivals will clash in the first round.

Brad and Katrina have been married since 2015 and have two children together. Katrina also has a son from her previous marriage.

Brad Marchand started a clothing company with Kevan Miller

Brad Marchand knows how to command attention on the ice, and the 16-year NHL veteran's fashion outside of the arena also gets looks.

In 2019, Marchand and former NHL defenseman Kevan Miller launched the clothing brand March & Mill Co., which sells apparel inspired by their love for the outdoors and hunting.

Marchand and Miller are close friends who played on the Bruins together for seven seasons until Miller announced his retirement in 2021.

