Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina shares rare glimpse of NHL star raising a toast at sister Rebecca’s wedding

Brad Marchand gave a short toast during his sister Rebecca’s wedding in Italy, which happened last week. On Saturday, his wife, Katrina, shared a story showing him holding a microphone and a small paper, speaking with one leg raised. “Brad Marchand was a little excited,&quot; Katrina wrote on the story.In the next story, a few guests were seen shirtless at the wedding party, with Katrina adding the caption.“The Party.”These glimpses gave a rare view of Marchand enjoying time with family away from hockey.via Instagram/@kasloaneThe wedding took place outdoors in Orvieto, Italy, with close friends and family attending. Rebecca married her partner, Heather Tillsley, in a calm and simple celebration. On July 21, Rebecca shared a black-and-white video showing the Marchand family dressed in matching suits and sunglasses.Brad and his brother Jeff were seen smoking cigars as they stood behind the newlyweds. The video ended with the whole group posing for a photo. Rebecca captioned it, “Family 🤍.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrad Marchand, the oldest of four siblings, was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Kevin and Lynn Marchand. His siblings are Jeff, Mellisa, and Rebecca. In 2011, Brad met Katrina Sloane, and the couple got engaged in 2014 before marrying a year later in 2015. Katrina is from Rhode Island and works in home design. She also runs her own clothing store, Kelvin Sloane Apparel.Together, Brad and Katrina are raising their two daughters, Sawyer and Rue, along with Katrina’s son from a previous relationship, Sloane. The family tends to keep their personal life private but occasionally shares small moments on social media. Katrina is often seen supporting Brad at his games and other events.Brad Marchand’s first year with the Panthers ends in a Stanley Cup win and a new six-year dealBrad Marchand played a key role in helping the Florida Panthers win the 2024 Stanley Cup. He scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in 23 playoff games, showing consistency throughout the run.In the regular season, Marchand had 23 goals and 28 assists across 71 games. This was his first year with the Panthers after spending most of his career with the Boston Bruins. Drafted in 2006, Brad has now played 16 NHL seasons for just two teams.After the Panthers won the Cup in June, Brad’s wife Katrina shared her thoughts in an interview with NHL.com.“We did it. I’m going to get emotional. Just telling us as a family, we did it. It’s worth it. We did it,” Katrina said.She also spoke about how hard Brad had worked over the years and how things hadn’t ended the way they had hoped in Boston. In the first week of July, Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with the Panthers.