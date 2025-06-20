Brad Marchand sends clear 4-word message to Panthers GM Bill Zito after winning Stanley Cup title

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers have been enjoying themselves over the last few days.

The Stanley Cup champions have been in party mode since dismantling the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night.

The celebration began in the locker room after the game before heading to the infamous Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale the next day. On Thursday night, it moved to E11even Miami, and now the players have been hitting local food chains to interact with fans.

Brad Marchand has become known for his love of ice cream, specifically Dairy Queen, making trips to the establishment with teammates — including before the cup-clinching Game 6.

On Friday, Marchand made an appearance at a Dairy Queen in Sunrise, Florida, where he was asked by the media what he has to say to GM Bill Zito as his uncertain future looms. Team reporter Armando Velez shared his response on X.

"Give me a contract!" Marchand said.

Marchand is a UFA, having just played out the final season of his eight-year, $49 million contract extension signed with the Bruins in 2016. He was a massive part of Florida’s cup run, racking up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games.

Brad Marchand was asked about his viral Instagram stories

Hockey fans were getting a laugh out of Marchand’s Instagram stories on Thursday night, where he thanked all of his teammates’ former teams for letting them become part of the Florida Panthers.

The 37-year-old asked about the funny posts during his trip to Dairy Queen on Friday. Team reporter Katie Engleson shared the clip with his response on X.

"So cliche, but everything happens for a reason. All those teams making bad decisions to get rid of guys and our team making incredible decisions to bring them all in," Marchand said.

Marchand has certainly fit in like a glove in Florida, which makes things much more interesting as he becomes a free agent in just under two weeks.

Bill Zito will have a lot on his plate over the coming days and weeks as he attempts to retain Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad.

