Brad Marchand shares hilarious strategy to hold off Team Canada's start-studded lineup at 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts on Wednesday (Feb. 12) and Brad Marchand practiced with his Team Canada teammates for the first time in Montreal on Monday. The team features some of the NHL’s best players, including Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid and Sam Reinhart.

Speaking to the media after the practice at CN Sportsplex in Brossard, Quebec, the Boston Bruins winger joked about stopping Canada’s potent power play.

"I would probably put three goalies in the net and just let them try to do the job," Marchand said with a laugh. "You know, we are choking out there - five of the best players to have ever played the game are on that power play. So, even as a fan of the game, it's fun to be able to be out there and watch them do the thing. So, it's special."

Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid, Reinhart and Makar will play on Canada’s first power-play unit. The tournament runs from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. Canada’s first game is against Sweden on Wednesday at Bell Centre.

Team Canada’s roster is stacked with big names in the NHL. Sidney Crosby, whose participation was initially doubtful due to his hand injury, is ready to play. Alex Pietrangelo’s replacement has also been decided after almost a week of speculation. LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will take his place.

Brad Marchand will play on the same line with Seth Jarvis

During Team Canada's first practice for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Brad Marchand skated on the third line with Brayden Point and Seth Jarvis. In December, Marchand said he was most excited to play with Jarvis.

"I'm excited to play with Jarvis," Brad Marchand said (via The Hockey News). "I hear so many good things about him in the room and the kind of guy he is. So he's a guy that I'm looking forward to being teammates with."

Meanwhile, in his recent statement, Jarvis said,

"For me personally, that meant a lot. He could have said anybody on that team and he picked someone that who knows if I'll even be in the starting lineup, but someone that's newer to the team, the young guy that doesn't really know anybody. To pick me and make me feel like I'm a part of the team and make me feel welcome was really nice."

Canada’s first line had Sam Reinhart, Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner. The second line featured Mark Stone, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon. The fourth line included Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Sam Bennett.

On defense, Devon Toews played with Cale Makar, Shea Theodore with Drew Doughty, and Josh Morrissey with Colton Parayko. Travis Sanheim was the extra defenseman. The goalies were Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Sam Montembeault.

