Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand sat down with NHL.com to discuss his experience in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Marchand, who spent his entire 16-year career with the Boston Bruins before being dealt to Florida at the trade deadline, compared his current situation with previous playoffs. In particular, the biggest difference has been the level of stress or lack thereof, he’s had to deal with this season.

NHL.com quoted Brad Marchand as stating:

“I honestly feel less stressed now going into this Final than I did in the first round of the last five playoffs I was in.”

Last spring, Marchand and the Bruins faced a tough seven-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs before bowing out in six games against the Panthers. In 2023, the powerhouse Bruins, who had set an NHL record for wins and points, were stunned by an upstart Panthers team that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

This time around, he’s on the other side of the equation. Brad Marchand is playing with the team that eliminated his club the past two seasons. That shift has allowed him to play for his second Stanley Cup.

Given his experience throughout his career, Marchand feels much more relaxed this season. He stated:

“I’m just so excited for it. I’m not nervous about it at all. At the end of the day, however it plays out, it’s going to play out.”

Marchand last had the chance to play for a Stanley Cup in 2019, losing in seven games to the St. Louis Blues. The Panthers will be looking to defend their 2024 championship against the same Edmonton Oilers team that almost upset them by coming back from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7.

It will be an interesting series as Marchand and the Panthers face a powerhouse Oilers team to make a place in NHL history for themselves.

Brad Marchand hoping this year will not be his last

Brad Marchand looks to have plenty of tread left in his tires as he looks to play a few more seasons - Source: Imagn

The 37-year-old Brad Marchand will be a UFA at the end of this season. He’s coming off an eight-year, $49 million deal signed with Boston in 2017. However, Marchand feels the prospects of coming back after this season don’t look all that favorable.

Marchand told NHL.com:

“Statistically, it’ll most likely be my last one; hopefully it’s not, but that’s just how this game works. I’m just going to enjoy every second of it.”

With the Bruins likely rebuilding, the organization felt it was time to move on from its veteran captain. That move has allowed Marchand to get a new lease on his career. After recovering from an injury earlier this season, and joining the Panthers on their Cup run, he declared:

“I hope it’s not [my last]. But realistically I have a few years left. Hopefully I can have another run, but if not, hopefully can take advantage of this one.”

Judging from Brand Marchand’s performance on the ice, he’s got plenty of gas left in the tank. Perhaps he and the Panthers can agree on a contract following this season. If that’s the case, Marchand and the Panthers will be chasing another Cup next season regardless of this spring’s outcome.

Marchand fans will be hoping he will be around in the NHL for a few more seasons before calling it quits for good.

