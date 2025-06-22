Brad Marchand takes cheeky dig at now-teammate Sam Bennett during Panthers' Stanley Cup victory parade

Brad Marchand made a funny comment about teammate Sam Bennett during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. He said he was happy to no longer play against the Panthers and joked about not getting knocked out by Bennett anymore.

"So I got a lot to say. This has been unbelievable," Marchand said. "I never could have imagined being part of something so special. I'm so happy that I don't have to play against these guys anymore. And I'm so happy I don't have to worry about getting knocked out by Benny anymore."

Marchand joined Florida after being traded from the Bruins in March. He played 16 seasons in Boston and won a Stanley Cup in 2011. This was his second cup.

Last year, Bennett punched Marchand during the Bruins-Panthers series. That moment showed Bennett’s physical style in the playoffs, and here, Marchand was referring to this particular incident. He had to miss crucial games in that series before the Panthers eliminated the Bruins and went on to win their first cup.

This postseason, Bennett scored 15 goals and had 22 points in 23 games. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Marchand scored 10 goals and had 20 points in 23 playoff games. The Panthers beat the Oilers in six games to win the cup for the second straight year.

Marchand’s comment showed how past rivals are now teammates. Marchand's trade to Boston was a big shock move, but he quickly found his perfect fit with the team. He has created several memories this postseason, but perhaps his Dairy Queen talk was the most entertaining for the fans.

Brad Marchand wants to stay with the Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand has played for the Florida Panthers for less than four months. Still, he already wants to stay longer.

“These are the best few months I have ever had in my career," Marchand said on Friday, according NHL.com. “It’s an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue."

Marchand will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He said he hopes to keep playing for Florida. Panthers general manager Bill Zito said the team wants to keep Marchand. Zito also hopes to re-sign Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad.

