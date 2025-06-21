Brad Marchand teases potential Maple Leafs FA signing in troll social media comment

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand teased a potential signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a troll social media comment.
On Instagram, a fan posted a photo of Marchand and commented:
"I don't know how he doesn't end up a Maple Leaf."
In reply, Marchand cheekily commented:
"Shit dawg... the people wanna see it???"
A Leafs fan posted this interaction on X on Friday, and it has since sparked speculation that the veteran forward could sign with Toronto when he becomes a UFA on July 1. Marchand's current 8-year, $49 million contract expires on July 1.
Marchand has an extensive playoff history against Toronto, having personally eliminated the Leafs five times in his career. His 37 career playoff points against the Maple Leafs rank second all-time behind only Gordie Howe.
After a strong playoff showing this year, posting 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games and helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup Final, Marchand is poised to cash in on a lucrative new deal next season.
Fans react to Brad Marchand's comment on potentially signing with the Maple Leafs
Brad Marchand's comment about potentially signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent has sparked a passionate reaction from fans online. Many Leafs fans seem excited by the idea of adding Marchand to the team's lineup.
"He’s gunna do it watch," one fan wrote,
"That would be a great way to retire! From villain to hero," another fan wrote
"I fully anticipate he’s using the leafs in the media like he has his entire career…. But I don’t even care lol," one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, some fans were not convinced of Marchand signing with the Leafs.
"There is no way he signs there after seeing what the fan base puts the players through. He witnessed a lot of it live," another fan wrote.
"Nah he's staying in Florida just to beat your team again lol 3 peat," a user commented.
"I can’t wait for them to overpay for him and it turns out he’s gave all he had this season and has nothing left lol," another fan wrote.
It remains to be seen where Brad Marchand will land this offseason, as several teams are expected to show interest in the veteran.
