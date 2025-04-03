Brad Shaw makes his thoughts extremely clear on 'misunderstood' ex-Flyers HC John Tortorella following shock firing

Brad Shaw expressed gratitude and respect for former head coach John Tortorella. Shaw, an associate coach for the Philadelphia Flyers since 2022, took over as the interim head coach on March 27 after Tortorella was unexpectedly relieved of his duties with just nine games left in the season.

Speculation about Tortorella's abrupt firing ranges from off-putting postgame comments to an alleged altercation with Flyers defenseman Cam York. Brad Shaw, however, would like to bury those labels regarding his predecessor.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “1st Up” podcast, Shaw expressed his feelings about Tortorella.

“His story and his personality is probably one of the most misunderstood things in the game, and I think he will coach again,” Shaw said (6:01). “I think that until you see him as a person-- and as you see him on his daily -- how he handles the team, you realize he's not this fierce ogre that he gets painted as a lot of times.”

Brad Shaw and John Tortorella have worked behind the Flyers’ bench together for the last three seasons. Before that stint, the duo worked with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2016-17 through 2020-21, with Shaw as an assistant coach and Tortorella as the head coach. Shaw recalls the day of Tortorella’s firing and reveals their respective rapport.

“It's been a real, you know, a lot of synchronicity between him and I, both places we've worked, and so just incredibly emotional day both ways,” Shaw said (4:40). “He’s about as genuine a person as I've ever met. He's the most black and white person I know. He may have the biggest heart of anybody I know, and he [has] a genuine care for not only you, but your family,” he continued (6:15).

Shaw remains optimistic that Tortorella will land back on his feet.

After losing their final six games under the former HC, the Flyers have gone on a three-game winning streak since Shaw took over last week.

Brad Shaw’s hot start as Flyers interim head coach

The Philadelphia Flyers have been riding a three-game winning streak since Brad Shaw took over coaching duties. In his debut as the interim head coach last Thursday, he guided the Flyers to a 6-4 victory over the visiting Candiens, with rookie Matvei Michkov scoring twice in the contest.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

Two nights later, Shaw led his team to another home victory in a 7-4 win over the Sabres. The 60-year-old coach’s most recent win was on Monday when the host Flyers defeated the Predators 2-1.

