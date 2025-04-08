Brad Shaw ‘would love to try’ head coaching Philladelphia Flyers after replacing John Tortorella

The Philadelphia Flyers fired veteran head coach John Tortorella late last month and replaced him with assistant coach Brad Shaw on an interim basis. With the team set to miss the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, general manager Daniel Briere saw the writing on the wall and decided to make the move.

It will be a key part of the Flyers' offseason to decide whether to give Shaw the reins permanently or to hire a more established NHL bench boss. But if Shaw had his way, the gig would be his, as he explained following a Monday practice.

“It’s the best job in coaching. It’s the pinnacle. I think everybody that coaches probably aspires to it,” he said. “It’s been great. It’s been a great experience."

Shaw added that he's enjoyed his time in Philly and that he wouldn't mind experiencing being the boss.

“The one thing that does happen when you get a little taste of head coaching, I’d really like to try it and really have the team from mid-summer. Do development camp, from Day 1 in camp you’re implementing what you think should happen,” he concluded. “I would love to try that."

So far, Shaw has guided the Flyers to a 3-1 record. He has head coaching experience, having gone 18-18-4 with the New York Islanders in the 2005-06 season.

Brad Shaw not satisfied with Flyers' play even after winning first three games

The Flyers' three-game win streak with Brad Shaw in charge was finally snapped in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. But while Shaw had a somewhat successful start to his tenure as interim coach, he still wasn't completely pleased with his team's performances.

“Even when we were winning the first three, I didn’t necessarily like how we were playing. Goals were going in the net and we were outscoring our mistakes, but how we were playing, I think it’s hard to sustain,” Shaw said.

“I think there’s a smarter game and a more team-based game that I think the majority of the teams that are going to continue after the midpoint of April do it and do it on a consistent basis. I think that’s something we have to get better at here, obviously.”

Brad Shaw and the Flyers will be back in action on Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

