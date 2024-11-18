Brady and Matthew Tkachuk congratulate sister Taryn as her 4 years with University of Virginia's field hockey team draws to a close

The Tkachuks are ice hockey royalty, with three of their family members - father Keith and his sons Brady and Matthew - making a name for themselves in the NHL. But they added a new feather to their cap, this time through the youngest sibling Taryn, albeit in field hockey.

Taryk Tkachuk completed four years of collegiate field hockey career with the University of Virginia. During her stay with the team, she became an integral part of the setup.

This year, the University of Virginia made it to the NCAA playoffs after going 14-5 in the season. In the last game, they were edged out by Northwestern University 3-2 in overtime.

On Instagram, the team made a congratulatory post thanking all the players all season. Taryn reposted it on her story section calling it the 'best four years' of her life.

Taryn, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk's Instagram Stories. (Source: Insta @matthew_tkachuk, bradytkachuk, taryntkachuk)

As this was Taryn's last game for her college team, her brothers Matthew and Brady chipped in with their appreciation for their sister. They posted stories on their account, commending her for her commitment to the team over the years.

"Congrats on amazing 4 years [Taryn]," Matthew wrote.

"Was always fun watching you play [Taryn]," Brady said.

Taryn has had a pretty successfull time with the Cavaliers. She was named a member of the All-Atlanta Coast Conference Tournament Team in 2022.

The next year she got her first multi-goal game while also earning her first ACC Offensive Player of the Week trophy and made it to the All-ACC Second Team. In her final year she scored two game winning goals.

Taryn celebrated Matthew Tkachuk's Stanley Cup win in similar fashion

The Tkachuk siblings are pretty close as they like to celebrate their major achievements together.

Like her brothers appreciated her for her spell with the University of Virginia, Taryn herself had been on the giving end as she celebrated with her brother Matthew after he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

As Mathew celebrated the win with the trophy in his home town of Missouri, he got a chance to take it home where his father, Ketih helped his sister with a drink from the iconic cup.

Taryn would be hoping for furhter success in the field if she decides to become a professional and would want to replicate her brothers' successes with the skates.

