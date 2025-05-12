Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s mom Chantal gets emotional watching her sons' heartfelt Mother’s Day messages - “Wow! I’m a lucky mom"

On Mother's Day, the official Instagram account of the NHL shared a special video featuring Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s parents, Chantal and Keith Tkachuk, talking about what it's like watching their sons play in the NHL.

Ad

During one segment of the clip, Chantal received a sweet Mother’s Day message from the boys. The first one was from Matthew Tkachuk.

“Mom, happy Mother's Day. I love you,” Matthew said in the video message.

Brady added how grateful they were for all that their mom does for the family in his message.

“Mom, happy Mother's Day,” he said. “Every day should be Mother's Day with everything that you do for our family.”

Ad

Trending

Chantal looked touched and emotional after she heard the heartfelt Mother’s Day messages from her sons.

“Wow! I'm a… lucky mom,” she smiled.

Ad

The Tkachuk couple has three children, Matthew, Brady and Taryn, with both Matthew and Brady playing in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk is the alternate captain of the Florida Panthers, while Brady captains the Ottawa Senators.

Their younger sister Taryn played field hockey at the University of Virginia. All three siblings have pursued competitive sports following in the footsteps of their father Keith Tkachuk who is a former NHL player.

Matthew Tkachuk’s parents have three TVs in their living room

In the same video, Chantal Tkachuk explained that their house is set up with three TVs so they can watch multiple games at once. She joked that it was something of a sports booth.

Ad

“That was by design, because they often play at the exact same time,” Chantal said. “So my husband's only request was, we need to have three TVs. And I'm like, that's not going to look very nice. And he's like, well, that's like, you know, we must do that.”

Keith added that he always tries to watch both of his sons play and whichever one is playing better that night gets featured on the biggest center TV. Chantal shared that she and Keith usually begin watching games together, but they sometimes end up in different rooms because of how emotionally invested she gets.

Ad

“Keith and I usually start watching the games together. But, you know, depending on how the games are going and his reaction to the boys, we often end up watching the games in different rooms by the end of the night,” she said.

“I try not to watch it with her because she gets too excited. And I like to just let it happen. We love watching our kids,” Keith added.

Both parents mentioned how proud they are of their sons and how lucky they feel to watch them play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama