Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s mom Chantal gets emotional watching her sons' heartfelt Mother’s Day messages - “Wow! I’m a lucky mom"

On Mother's Day, the official Instagram account of the NHL shared a special video featuring Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s parents, Chantal and Keith Tkachuk, talking about what it's like watching their sons play in the NHL.
During one segment of the clip, Chantal received a sweet Mother’s Day message from the boys. The first one was from Matthew Tkachuk.
“Mom, happy Mother's Day. I love you,” Matthew said in the video message.
Brady added how grateful they were for all that their mom does for the family in his message.
“Mom, happy Mother's Day,” he said. “Every day should be Mother's Day with everything that you do for our family.”
Chantal looked touched and emotional after she heard the heartfelt Mother’s Day messages from her sons.
“Wow! I'm a… lucky mom,” she smiled.
The Tkachuk couple has three children, Matthew, Brady and Taryn, with both Matthew and Brady playing in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk is the alternate captain of the Florida Panthers, while Brady captains the Ottawa Senators.
Their younger sister Taryn played field hockey at the University of Virginia. All three siblings have pursued competitive sports following in the footsteps of their father Keith Tkachuk who is a former NHL player.
Matthew Tkachuk’s parents have three TVs in their living room
In the same video, Chantal Tkachuk explained that their house is set up with three TVs so they can watch multiple games at once. She joked that it was something of a sports booth.
“That was by design, because they often play at the exact same time,” Chantal said. “So my husband's only request was, we need to have three TVs. And I'm like, that's not going to look very nice. And he's like, well, that's like, you know, we must do that.”
Keith added that he always tries to watch both of his sons play and whichever one is playing better that night gets featured on the biggest center TV. Chantal shared that she and Keith usually begin watching games together, but they sometimes end up in different rooms because of how emotionally invested she gets.
“Keith and I usually start watching the games together. But, you know, depending on how the games are going and his reaction to the boys, we often end up watching the games in different rooms by the end of the night,” she said.
“I try not to watch it with her because she gets too excited. And I like to just let it happen. We love watching our kids,” Keith added.
Both parents mentioned how proud they are of their sons and how lucky they feel to watch them play.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama