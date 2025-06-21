Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are setting their sights on winning Olympic Gold together for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy. Both were among the first six players named to the U.S. Olympic ice hockey roster. Charlie McAvoy, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and Auston Matthews were also named.

It will be a special moment for the Tkachuk brothers to play together again. In February 2024, Matthew and Brady suited up for Team USA at the Four Nations Cup, where they helped lead the team to the final. The U.S. lost 3-2 to Canada in overtime.

Now the brothers have their sights set on Olympic Gold.

"I guess the next thing on the agenda for our family is for Matthew and I to win gold together," Brady Tkachuk said. (per NHL.com)

This comes after Matthew and the Florida Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup title on Tuesday by defeating the Edmonton Oilers.

“It really felt like a dream come true when we found out we were two of the first six picked. You always talk about winning the Stanley Cup but to have the opportunity to represent your country as part of the dream that is the Olympics, and to be part of the first step of that process. Brady said.

Brady Tkachuk also described the 4 Nations tournament as the most memorable hockey experience of his career.

Keith Tkachuk reacts to sons Matthew and Brady Tkachuk making the U.S. Olympic team

Keith Tkachuk was overwhelmed with pride when he heard the news that both of his sons, Matthew and Brady, would be representing Team USA at the Olympics.

“As a dad … I mean, our family, how hard the boys worked … to have the honor of both of them being among the first named to represent our country … I just, I mean … "Keith struggled to get the words out as he recalled the immense pride he felt.

Keith recalled standing on the ice with his family, watching Matthew lift the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career, saying:

“It’s surreal... I just don’t want this to end. I don’t. I really don’t."

For Keith Tkachuk, it was a week filled with immense joy and accomplishments for his hockey-playing sons.

