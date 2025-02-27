Brayden Schenn trade package: NHL analyst speculates on how much Maple Leafs would be willing to part way with for Blues captain

TSN analyst Mike Johnson discussed Brayden Schenn’s trade value on "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo." Schenn's name has recently come up on several trade talks, with the trade deadline on March 7 approaching.

Since joining the St. Louis Blues in 2017, Schenn has remained a consistent performer. He played a big role in their 2019 Stanley Cup win and he is an ideal player for any team contending for the Stanley Cup.

Johnson said long-term contracts are seen as a positive because they offer cost control as the salary cap increases.

"One of the things we’re realizing about Brayden Schenn — and really about players with term in general — is that term is no longer a negative," Johnson said on Thursday. "It’s actually a positive because it gives teams control. The cap is going up, but their salary stays the same, making them more affordable as time goes on."

Schenn’s eight-year $52,000,000 contract runs until 2027-28, making him more than just a short-term addition. Johnson speculated that the Toronto Maple Leafs might consider trading a young player like Fraser Minten.

"Schenn has a couple of years left on his deal, so acquiring him wouldn’t just be a short-term move," Johnson said. "Losing a young player like Fraser Minten would be tough, though. Prospects and entry-level contracts are crucial, especially for top teams that rely on young guys to support their core. But I think you have to consider it."

Schenn has played 59 games this season, scoring 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. He has been a key player for the St. Louis Blues, contributing both offensively and defensively.

Mike Johnson mentioned that the Leafs will have to manage the cap in acquiring Brayden Schenn

Mike Johnson also said that Toronto would need to manage the salary cap since Schenn’s cap hit is $6.5 million. However, with the Eastern Conference wide open, Johnson added that this could be the right time for the Leafs.

"The Leafs would need to figure out the cap side of things—Schenn’s contract is around $6 million — but with the Eastern Conference as open as it is, this feels like the right time for Toronto to go big," Johnson said. "The need is there, and so is the opportunity."

Schenn was an NHL All-Star in 2018 and he led the league in power-play goals in 2016-17. Schenn has also won gold medals with Canada and was the 2011 World Juniors MVP. He has experience playing with strong teams like the LA Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Blues.

If the Leafs pursue a trade, they must decide how much young talent they are willing to give up.

