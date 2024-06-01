Brendan Batchelor insists Canucks should trade Brock Boeser now for maximum value

According to NHL commentator Brendan Batchelor, Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser should be traded now. Batchelor is the play-by-play voice of the Vancouver Canucks on Sportsnet. He’s had a front-row seat in the evolution of Brock Boeser. As such, Batchelor believes it’s time to trade Boeser when his value is at its peak.

Batchelor explained his point of view during a recent appearance on the Canucks Talk Show on Sportsnet:

"He just scored 40 goals. He had a relatively injury-free season." Batchelor added, “He played on a great line with J.T. Miller that generated a lot. If you feel that you might not be able to afford what that ticket might be, especially, let’s say, if he has another really good productive season next year, then now is the time to move him while his value is high."

Batchelor concluded:

"He’s a player that teams would, you know, really prize and would pay a premium to acquire, I think."

Batchelor remarked on how interested teams would need to clarify Brock Boeser’s health situation, specifically the blood clot issue that kept him out of game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in this year’s playoffs.

Boeser is signed for one more year at $6.65 million. After that, he’s set to become an UFA. As such, the Canucks may consider moving Boeser if the club believes it will be unable to sign him to a long-term extension.

With several UFAs this offseason, including Teddy Blueger, Sam Lafferty, Tyler Myers, and Nikita Zadorov, the Canucks will need to assess whether they will have the cap space to keep Boeser in the fold beyond next season.

An interesting potential landing spot for Brock Boeser

Virtually every team in the league would be interested in adding Brock Boeser to their lineup. But one team in particular stands out as a potential suitor for Boeser: The Minnesota Wild.

In the run-up to the 2023 trade deadline, the Canucks were in sell mode. They shipped former captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a mega-deal.

But there was another deal in place that didn’t go through. As Bleacher Report noted, the Minnesota Wild had pushed to acquire Boeser. However, nothing materialized in the end.

A deal might make sense at this point, especially if the Wild can make the cap math work. According to CapFriendly, the Wild have a little over $5 million in cap space. The club would need to shed some salary to fit Boeser’s contract under the cap.

There are various possibilities that could lead to Boeser in Minnesota. The Wild would greatly benefit from having a hometown hero play for them.

The Canucks stand to gain by moving Brock Boeser now instead of losing him for nothing in free agency. Ultimately, a Canucks-Wild deal could work out as a win-win.