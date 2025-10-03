Brendan Shanahan gets real about the 'Shanaplan', Maple Leafs rebuild following exit

Brendan Shanahan led the Toronto Maple Leafs for 11 seasons, a period called the 'Shanaplan.' During his time, the Leafs drafted key players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. His strategy focused on drafting and developing young players to forge the team's core.

Ad

Despite having a strong team, Toronto never advanced past the second playoff round. Three months after parting ways with the Leafs, Shanahan spoke about 'Shanaplan' in an interview for Prime Video's docuseries "Faceoff: Inside the NHL."

"Sure, you’re going to have decisions that you’d like to have back, but I think what we’ve built, I’m confident that they can still get the job done," Shanahan said in episode four of the series. "Unfortunately, I won’t be around to see it finished, but it would give me a lot of joy to see them finish it."

Ad

Trending

Hired in April 2014, Shanahan developed Toronto’s core group of players. Matthews, Nylander, and Marner were top picks in the 2014-2016 NHL Drafts. Forward John Tavares was added as a free agent in 2018 to strengthen the team. The Leafs reached the playoffs nine times under Shanahan but won only two series.

Shanahan did not return as Leafs president after completing the final season of his six-year contract. The announcement followed Toronto’s Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference second round.

Ad

"When your season ends and you’re not the winner, you’re devastated," Shanahan said about his time with Leafs. "I came here 11 years ago and I had really two goals: I wanted to rebuild the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, on and off the ice, and I wanted to win a Stanley Cup. I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to finish the job, but I think we’ve rebuilt the Toronto Maple Leafs."

Ad

In early July, Shanahan's 'core four' was broken as Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the Leafs kept former captain, Tavares, giving him a multi-year extension.

Maple Leafs CEO's comments during Brendan Shanahan's exit announcement

Toronto Maple Leafs president and CEO Keith Pelley praised Brendan Shanahan in May for his work on and off the ice. Pelley said a new voice is needed to take the team to the next level.

Ad

"Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game," Pelley said, via NHL.com "...Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs' championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead."

Ad

Before joining Toronto, Shanahan had a 21-season playing career and won three Stanley Cups with Detroit. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Now, Shanahan is gone from the Maple Leafs' front office, but his faith in the team's core is still the same. They will start the new season against the Montreal Canadiens on October 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama