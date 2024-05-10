After a postseason where the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to reach expectations, the team’s president, Brendan Shanahan, dropped hints of the drastic changes that could be coming.

After several playoff disappointments, including a seventh first-round exit in eight years, Shanahan addressed the team's shortcomings.

"There's a time where you look at the age and the development of players and you talk about patience," Shanahan said (via TSN).

However, he alluded to a shift in perspective, indicating that certain patterns and trends have emerged, with results repeating themselves.

"And then there comes a time where you see certain patterns and trends repeat themselves," Shanahan said. "Results repeat themselves. And that's what we have to do this summer without getting specific. ... We are talking about the whole team. We are saying that it has certainly become evident that we have to assess all of those things and whether we have to make some very difficult decisions this summer to make the team better.

While Shanahan refrained from singling out specific players, it's evident that the core group, including forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander, is under scrutiny. This quartet, collectively commanding a significant portion of the team's salary cap, has been unable to deliver playoff success despite their undeniable talent.

The dismissal of head coach Sheldon Keefe marked the beginning of what promises to be a period of significant upheaval for the Maple Leafs. With management now turning their attention to the roster, speculation abounds regarding potential trades involving members of the core group.

The problem is with the large salaries of Matthews, Marner, Tavares and Nylander. It is difficult to find potential trade partners, and negotiations are complicated. Moreover, their no-trade clauses afford them control over their destinations, further complicating matters for a front office eager to shake up the roster.

Of the four, it is expected that Marner would be the most probable candidate for a trade, considering his expiring contract and his perceived role in the team's postseason shortcomings. Nevertheless, the solution needs to be thought over well to ensure the team treats its most pressing weakness: goal-scoring depth.

Injury to key players was a key factor in Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews sat out Games 5 and 6 against the Boston Bruins due to "head injury" issues from an illness post-Game 2 in Boston and a hit in Game 4. Although the Leafs won the next two games, leading to a decisive Game 7.

Matthews was cleared to play for Game 7 and contributed with an assist on Toronto's lone goal, but the team suffered an overtime loss. The Maple Leafs' playoff struggles have been evident during Matthews' tenure, with only one second-round appearance in eight years since his selection as the first overall pick in 2016.

Additionally, star winger William Nylander missed initial playoff games due to severe migraines but is poised to begin a lucrative contract next season. Goalie Joseph Woll's strong performances were cut short by a sprained back in Game 7.

Forward Bobby McMann's postseason was affected by an MCL sprain, and Connor Dewar will undergo shoulder surgery today, marking the end of a challenging season for the Leafs.