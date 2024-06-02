Brendan Smith breaks silence on links between his $2,950,000 Jersey home's sale and Devils departure

New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith has completed the last season of his two-year contract with the team and is set to become a free agent come summer. Recently, he listed his $2.95 million NJ house on the market, which has since added fuel to the fire of speculations regarding his exit from the Devils.

However, it seems that is not the case. Smith dismissed speculations about his future with the team following the news that he listed his New Jersey house for sale.

“It’s true the house is on the market, but no inkling to free agency,” Smith told NJ Advance Media. “Haven’t started negotiations with NJ [Devils] at this time.”

Smith clarified that selling his house has no relation to his potential departure from the Devils as a free agent. Smith also mentioned that he has not yet begun contract negotiations with the Devils for the upcoming season.

The player wants to continue his career in New Jersey and has voiced his wish to remain with the team and in the league. He said:

“Personally I hope (I’m) not hanging up the skates. I have not talked to management here. I love it here. I do want to be back. But, more than that, I want to be back in the NHL. So we’ll see how that goes.”

Brendan Smith’s seven-bedroom house listed on Realtor

Last month, Smith listed his luxurious home at 376 Orenda Circle, Westfield, NJ 07090, on the market. The property, listed by Christine Lane with Compass New Jersey LLC, boasts new construction, completed in 2022.

The Center Hall Colonial home features seven bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. With over 7,000 square feet of living space, it has a family room, a living room, and a formal dining room on the first level.

The expansive kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances such as a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and a built-in wine refrigerator. The kitchen also features a central island and a cozy breakfast nook.

The second floor houses the primary bedroom, which includes a full bath and walk-in closet. The house also includes extra rooms on the first and third levels, which serve as additional bedrooms.

The home’s interior features high ceilings, wood and tile flooring, and modern amenities such as central air conditioning and a gas fireplace in the family room. The basement is fully finished and features a walkout.

Outside, the property sits on a 0.32-acre lot with a level yard. It includes a deck and an open porch. The property also features an underground lawn sprinkler system to maintain the landscaping. The attached garage accommodates two cars and includes an entrance for convenience.

With an active listing status and an annual tax amount of $47,206, Brendan Smith's house is currently on the market for $2,950,000.