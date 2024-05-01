Brett Pesce injury: Hurricanes GM shares optimism around defenseman's return for Round 2

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a lower-body injury in game two, and now there are concerns about his availability for the upcoming second-round series. However, recent updates from Hurricanes President & General Manager Don Waddell bring a glimmer of hope to the team and fans.

NHL insider Walt Ruff relayed Waddell's statement, revealing that Brett Pesce is now out of a walking boot. Waddell expressed optimism, stating that if everything goes as expected, Pesce should be ready to play games in Round 2.

While Brett Pesce might not be available for Game 1, the Hurricanes are hopeful to have him back on the ice at some point during the series.

Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News had previously confirmed that Pesce was no longer reliant on a walking boot. Now there will be expectations for Pesce's potential return during the critical second-round matchup against the New York Rangers.

Brett Pesce's absence during the regular season was felt, given his significant contributions with three goals, 13 points, 20 penalty minutes, 25 hits, and a remarkable 113 blocks in 70 games. Pesce is expected to resume his role in a top-four defensive capacity once fully healthy.

Apart from Brett Pesce, Waddell also shared updates on other players

Another injury update involves forward Jesper Fast, who suffered a neck muscle injury during the regular season finale. CT scans and MRIs revealed the extent of the injury, indicating a potential setback for Fast's participation in upcoming games.

On a positive note, defenseman Tony DeAngelo, who left a recent game in the third period after blocking a shot, received all-clear results from X-rays. DeAngelo is feeling better and should be available for upcoming games.

Waddell also talked about contract extension discussions with coach Rod Brind'Amour. He noted Brind'Amour's desire to remain with the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes moved to the next round with 6-3 win

The Carolina Hurricanes clinched their first-round NHL playoff series against the New York Islanders in five games, winning 6-3. After missing a chance to sweep, they secured victory at home.

Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen bagged a couple of crucial goals early in the third period, which helped break the stalemate to give the Hurricanes a 5-3 lead. It was tense, but Carolina kept its cool, with an empty-net goal sealing the victory.

The game saw wild action, including a bizarre goal by Noesen and a penalty shot conversion by Evgeny Kuznetsov. Islanders' coach Patrick Roy said:

“I really thought that was the turning point in the game. And then a couple of bad bounces ... and we had our chances,”

The Hurricanes now advance to face the Rangers in the second round.

Brett Pesce's presence will be a positive thing for their Stanley Cup aspirations.