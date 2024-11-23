Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella struggled to communicate with 19-year-old Russian import Matvei Michkov, NHL analyst Brian Boyle affirms.

Boyle, a former NHLer, played under Tortorella as a member of the New York Rangers. As such, Boyle is keenly aware of Tortorella’s coaching style.

On Saturday, Boyle appeared on NHL Network and discussed the challenges Tortorella faces in communicating with Michkov. Boyle said:

“He wants to coach a certain way, and if the player doesn't understand what he's saying, He's going to figure out a way to make him understand.

Trending

And I think this part of it probably toward wanting Michkov to know exactly what he's thinking.”

Tortorella must get the most out of Michkov following the Flyers' commitment to the young Russian forward. After the Flyers drafted Michkov seventh overall in 2023, the team signed him to an entry-level deal with bonuses that could reach $12.75 million.

That situation has prompted Tortorella to find ways to get through to Michkov despite the language barrier.

“He can't give it to him after every shift," Boyle said. "I think he probably does sometimes, but and he mentioned that he wants to get right to him when he sees how he can help him and coach him.”

The Flyers know despite the language barrier, their investment in Michkov is in good hands with Tortorella. As a result, Tortorella has had to find creative ways to communicate with Michkov.

John Tortorella’s strategy to communicate with Michkov

Boyle discussed how Tortorella has most likely turned to unconventional ways of getting through to Michkov such as taking notes during games and supplying them to Michkov afterwards. Also, Boyle highlighted that Tortorella could use game footage to make his point about Michkov’s performance.

But there’s something else that Boyle impressed upon.

“He's a guy that does communicate often, and he told me, when I was playing for John Tortorella, if I wasn't talking to you, you probably won't be here very much longer, because I have no more use for you,” Boyle said.

In other words, Tortorella speaking to Michkov means the Flyers coach is serious about getting the most out of the team’s rising star.

“He has a player here with a ton of talent,” Boyle said.

Indeed, the Flyers have one of the most talented young players in the game. That reality has prompted Tortorella to do his best to help the team improve.

“He wants the team to win and he wants the players to get better,” Boyle concluded.

Expand Tweet

The Flyers have already begun exceeding expectations despite being in a rebuild. Last year, the team was in contention for a playoff spot until the last week of the season. This year, the Flyers have struggled somewhat out of the gate. However, with the talent on the club and a coach like Tortorella behind the bench, they should expect positive results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback