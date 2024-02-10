"Bring him home": Penguins fans get emotional during Marc-Andre Fleury's 1000th game celebration night

Penguins fans went through highs and lows watching Marc-Andre Fleury's victorious commemoration night, marking his 1000th game at the Xcel Energy Center. The mood was buzzing. Both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild crafted a special tribute for the iconic goalie.

Before the game, the Penguins honored Fleury with a meaningful, custom painting. It celebrated his impressive stats - 1,000 games and 552 victories. The picture, beautifully flowered, showed Fleury throughout his amazing career, a warm nudge of his influence in ice hockey.

When Fleury stepped onto the rink in his famous jersey, Penguins fans were overflowing with emotions. The unique Wild's warmup jerseys, marked with Fleury's name and number, stood as a tangible symbol of his enduring legacy.

The tribute video pulled on the heartstrings of die-hard Penguins fans. It recounted Fleury's exceptional journey featuring heartfelt scenes and a special appearance by his ex-teammate, Sidney Crosby. Long-time fans who have shared Fleury's ups and downs found it a gentle throwback to his unforgettable influence on Pittsburgh Hockey.

Alongside the clapping and cheering, there was a hint of sadness as Pittsburgh Penguins fans remembered Marc- Andre Fleury leaving the team. But seeing him recognized on the rival team's ice, their hearts filled with joy for their favorite goaltender. His name will always be part of hockey history.

Marc-Andre Fleury joins elite club: the fourth goalie in NHL history to reach 1,000 games

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury hit a big marker - he's now one of just four goalies in NHL history to play 1,000 games. He now stands with Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo, and Patrick Roy. Fleury's achievement underscores his longevity and enduring impact on the sport.

Brodeur, Luongo, and Roy are three top-tier goalies with major records. Brodeur takes the lead by playing in 1,266 games. Luongo has played in 1,044 games and Roy in 1,029 games. Fleury's addition to these elite ranks cements his position among the best goalies ever.

Fleury reached his achievement at age 39, during his third season with the Minnesota Wild. He's played over 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 691 games, elevating his NHL status to legendary.

Marc-Andre Fleury continues to make hockey history and chase more honors. He's ambitious, aiming to scale the all-time victories tally. He's won 550 games already, hot on the heels of Brodeur and Roy.