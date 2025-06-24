"Bring Toronto & Canada the Cup" - Paul Bissonnette urges Brad Marchand to join Maple Leafs, says it's time to put 'differences aside'

Paul Bissonnette urged Brad Marchand to join the Toronto Maple Leafs during Tuesday's episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. Marchand, along with Florida Panthers stars Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk, appeared briefly as guests from the Bahamas, where they were celebrating their 2025 Stanley Cup victory.

While Reinhart and Tkachuk were in the pool, Marchand joined them, and Bissonnette noticed him and said (Timestamp: 29:01),

“Our future Toronto Maple Leaf, right there—Brad Marchand.”

Marchand smiled and said,

"Hey guys, I’m having a terrible time over here."

Later, Bissonnette posted on X about Marchand’s appearance.

"Although it was only a few words, it was a joy having future Toronto Maple Leaf Brad Marchand on the @spittinchiclets podcast today for the first time," Bissonnette wrote.

"I blame the Bahamas Wifi for keeping our interaction brief, but one I will never forget. It’s time to put our differences aside and join forces to bring Toronto, and Canada back the Stanley Cup. 🇨🇦 🤝 🏆 #LeafsForever"

Marchand joined the Panthers before the trade deadline. He played 23 games in the playoffs and scored 20 points. He had 10 goals and 10 assists, and six of his goals came in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He also had a +17 rating, showing his two-way contribution.

Now, Marchand is close to approaching free agency on July 1. So, Bissonnette expects a move for Marchand to land in Toronto. The Maple Leafs have once again exited the playoffs in round two, so the team is planning a DNA change. And, Marchand could be that change, since Leafs players mainly fail to perform in the playoffs, something which Marchand excels at.

Brad Marchand wants to stay in Florida

However, Brad Marchand has expressed his intentions to stay in Florida. At a celebration event in Fort Lauderdale, Marchand spoke about his time with the Panthers.

“These are the best few months I have ever had in my career," Marchand said on Friday, via NHL.com. “It’s an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue."

Panthers general manager Bill Zito has also expressed his desire to sign Marchand. Earlier, Marchand also hinted at a potential four-year extension with the team.

In a video posted on X by Bar Down, Marchand said,

“I’m not leaving,” while holding up four fingers.

So, for now, Marchand is enjoying his time in Florida. But Bissonnette and some Maple Leafs fans are hoping for a surprise move.

