"Bro is NOT Nylander": NHL fans troll Connor McDavid for wearing the same suit for the seventh straight time amid Oilers' unbeaten run

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid received lighthearted ribbing from NHL fans for wearing the same blue grey suit for the seventh straight game amid the team's impressive playoff run.

The Oilers are riding a six-game winning streak, having bounced back from losing their first two games to beat the Kings 4-0 in the opening round. They have also jumped to a 2-0 series lead against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

McDavid has worn the same suit since Game 3 of the Kings series, continuing with the superstition through the first two games against Vegas. On Saturday, he wore the same suit for Game 3.

This has prompted fans on social media to poke fun at McDavid's choice, comparing him to Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander who also repeated his outfit four times. His stats during that time are five goals and four assists.

One fan tweeted:

"bro is NOT nylander (scored in each of those games)" in response to McDavid wearing the same dress for 7’th time.

Another fan wrote:

"Looks like the suit he wore in finals last year ngl."

Here are some fan reactions:

"A little superstition---don't change what's working. I hope he's still wearing it when he leads the parade down town," one fan wrote.

"Nothing older than yesterday’s success!!" another fan wrote.

"Tells you how hard hockey is. Best players in the world wearing the same suits because it makes them feel they have a mental edge," a user commented.

"They win the cup off that suit, it’ll be worth more than a game worn jersey," another user wrote.

At the end of the first period in Game 3, the score is tied 2-2. Corey Perry netted both goals for the Oilers. Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas.

Connor McDavid on winning six straight games

After the Oilers' latest Game 2 victory against Vegas, Connor McDavid spoke about how the team has been able to string together an impressive run of wins.

“The group’s obviously feeling confident, but I feel like our best is still coming. We’re just building and building our game. I feel like our best is still coming and I hope to see it at home here.” Connor McDavid said.

It remains to be seen whether the Oilers and McDavid can extend their winning streak to seven games.

