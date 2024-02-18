"Bro was not playing the puck" "think he did the same to habs": NHL fans reacts as Ivan Barbashev nails down Jalen Chatfield 

In a recent game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes, Ivan Barbashev delivered a crushing hit to Jalen Chatfield on the boards. The incident occurred in the third period of the Hurricanes' eventual 3-1 victory.

Fans shared their opinion on Ivan Barbashev's hit. One fan commented:

"bro was not playing the puck."

This critique suggested Barbashev targeted the player rather than making a hockey play.

The incident also drew comparisons to a previous Barbashev hit that happened similarly on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj earlier this season.

On November 17th, 22-year-old Xhekaj found himself on the receiving end of Ivan Barbashev's physicality. A fan recalled this, remarking:

"Think he did the same to habs Arber Xhekaj at the beginning of the year..."

Here are some fan reactions to Barbashev’s hit to Chatfield:

Ivan Barbashev made an assist and a point in the game against the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 victory against Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net on a rebound in the middle of the first period, giving the Knights an advantage. Despite many chances to widen their lead, the Hurricanes’ goaltender, Spencer Martine, made 12 saves in that period.

At 1:21 into the second period, Andrei Svechnikov tied the game. Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen scored within the first seven minutes of the third period, giving the Hurricanes a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday night.

The Golden Knights are marking their first home loss this season against a Metropolitan Division team after triumphing in the first five matchups. Adin Hill made 25 saves.

“Spencer Martin was the difference,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He kept us in the first period when we were not very good. I thought they were really good and playing their game.”

Golden Knights will next face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at SAP Center, while the Hurricanes face the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena.