"Bro thinks he’s in the UFC": Matt Rempe gets clowned by NHL fans for outlandish PP stat in debut week

In a clash between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers on a pivotal Saturday game, Matt Rempe and Nicolas Deslauriers engaged in what is being hailed as one of the NHL's all-time fistfights. The intensity of their on-ice altercation garnered significant attention from fans.

Bleacher Report highlighted Matt Rempe's noteworthy performance in his opening week.

A Twitter post showed Rempe's contributions with the caption:

"Matt Rempe has had quite the opening week."

The post provided specific details about his debut week, revealing that he spent a total of 9 minutes and 56 seconds on the ice while accumulating 27 penalty minutes.

This outlandish penalty stat in Rempe's debut week became a focal point for NHL fans, sparking reactions on X.

One fan humorously remarked:

"Bro thinks he’s in the UFC"

Another fan playfully commented:

"Hockey is basically a UFC match"

On a lighter note, one fan said:

"Shout out all the Matt’s of the world.. A wild bunch."

One fan acknowledged the impact Rempe had on the game:

"Remps beat the life out of him. Rempe is the physical edge we needed, and 0 points is insane."

Matt Rempe's NHL debut dominated by fiery fights

The New York Rangers' Matt Rempe made his NHL debut outdoors in the Stadium Series with a fiery fight against the New York Islanders' Matt Martin, who continued to make headlines in his fourth NHL game.

The 21-year-old Matt Rempe faced off against Philadelphia Flyers tough guy Nicolas Deslauriers, 33, in a game that saw both a spirited fight and a game-winning goal.

The intense bout occurred three minutes into the first period, lasting an unusually long 37 seconds, with both players exchanging numerous punches. Deslauriers eventually knocked Rempe to the ice, but not without consequences, as the Flyers forward ended up with a cut on his forehead.

Following the physical confrontation, Rempe showcased his offensive power by scoring the winning goal at 6:31 of the third period, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Reflecting on the goal, Rempe said (via usatoday.com):

"Probably the ugliest first goal in NHL history, but I’ll take it"

Despite the unconventional nature of the goal, it proved to be the game-winner, contributing to the Rangers' franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

In the aftermath of this game, Rempe summed up his experience by saying:

"It’s just unreal. I’m having a blast."