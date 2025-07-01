The Vancouver Canucks, who missed the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, have signed forward Conor Garland to a six-year contract extension. The deal is worth $36 million and has a $6 million average annual value.

Garland, 29 years old, played 81 games for the Canucks last season. He scored 19 goals and had 31 assists for a total of 50 points. He also had 52 penalty minutes, while averaging 18:39 minutes of ice time per game, the highest of his career.

Garland was in the final year of a five-year, $24.75 million contract. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Canucks posted the news on X, confirming the extension.

"General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV."

Soon, NHL fans started reacting to it on X.

“Holy overpay.” One fan said.

“Yay!! Brock next please 🙏🏻” Another fan wrote, referring to Brock Boeser.

"Yay! We love you Garly! So happy you’ll be here for the rest of your career!" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Garland's extension:

"One of the best puck handlers on the wall. Guy never stops moving. I like that he’s sticking around," a fan said.

"That GM is crazy…6M for a third liner…winning more than DeBrusk?!?!" another fan said.

"$36M for a guy who disappears in the playoffs and has never cracked 25 goals in a season. This front office learned nothing." a third fan pointed out the same thing.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin's comments on Conor Garland

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin shared his thoughts on Conor Garland after the forward signed a six-year extension.

“Conor is a ... player who has taken on a bigger role with the club (over) the past couple seasons,” Allvin said, via NHL.com. “His commitment to us by signing this deal shows how confident he is in our organization’s vision and direction. ... Gars is an emerging leader in the group and works extremely hard to keep himself and the players around him accountable.”

Garland has played 485 career NHL games, but he has played only 21 playoff games. Garland has been a steady player for the Canucks since joining the team in 2021. He is known for his energy and consistent offense and the Canucks are keeping him as part of their long-term plans

