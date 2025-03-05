Brock Boeser addresses potentially playing his final game for Canucks

Brock Boeser was asked if he might be playing his final game for the Vancouver Canucks, and he emphasized his focus on the game rather than off-ice discussions.

With the trade deadline looming, teams are making their final moves, and there is a chance Boeser could be dealt. Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.95 million contract, which carries a $6.65 million cap hit

"Yeah, I'm not really trying to think about that.," Boeser said Wednesday.

"I honestly have no idea what's going to happen. I'm really just trying to focus on the game tonight. Obviously it might be a little difficult, but I'm going to do the best I can to really dial it in and be prepared to go out there and work hard, be a leader and help our team win a hockey game."

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported that the Canucks are unlikely to extend Boeser before the trade deadline unless they receive a strong return.

"My sense of the Brock Boeser situation is he is very unlikely to be extended by #Canucks ahead of the trade deadline. And I wouldn’t expect him to get traded without a significant return. It’s certainly possible the team will continue to try to extend him after the deadline" Lalji tweeted.

TSN’s Darren Dreger also reported that the Canucks had previously offered Boeser a contract extension, but that offer is no longer available.

"The Canucks continue to consider all options with Brock Boeser. Vancouver did make an extension offer in the first half of the season, but it’s not believed to be on the table any longer. Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored." Dreger tweeted.

This season, Boeser has played 53 games, recording 18 goals and 18 assists. Last season, he posted a career-high 73 points, including 40 goals.

Brock Boeser talks about the Vancouver fans and their support

Boeser also took a moment to thank Canucks fans for their support. He has spent his entire NHL career in Vancouver since being drafted in 2015.

"I can't say enough about the fan base and the city," Boeser said. "Everyone is so kind to me when I'm just out and about. Everyone's always had my back and supported me and it's something that I really appreciate about this place."

In 532 career games, Boeser has 420 points (197 goals, 223 assists).

