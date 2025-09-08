Brock Boeser makes his feelings known on signing 7-year, $50.75M extension with Canucks

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser opened up about his massive contract signed this offseason. During a media availability on Monday, the 28-year-old left little doubt regarding his enthusiasm about returning to the Canucks this season.Boeser stated the following as published in the team’s official X account:“Yeah, for sure. Obviously, that was a very stressful time, and just happy that it’s over and done with, and now I can just focus on playing hockey.”With the business side out of the way, Brock Boeser will now turn his attention to performing well on the ice. With his seven-year, $50.75 million contract in hand, the time is now to hit the ice and perform up to his usual standards.He added:“And, obviously, I said that I wanna be here from the start, so I’m super excited and really happy I can just focus on hockey now.&quot;Boeser is coming off somewhat of a down year. After topping 40 goals in 2023-24, he scored 25 in 75 games this past season. But now, Brock Boeser and the Canucks will be looking to turn things around.After a disappointing playoff miss, this season provides a new opportunity for the Minnesota native and his teammates to get back into the postseason.Brock Boeser excited about new Vancouver Canucks coachBoeser will be looking to get back to his 40-goal form this season - Source: ImagnThis season will mark a significant change for Brock Boeser and the club. Gone is Rick Tocchet as bench boss, and in is Adam Foote. Foote has served as an assistant coach prior to earning his promotion this summer.That situation has prompted optimism from Boeser, now a veteran on the Canucks’ roster. Sportsnet quoted Boeser stating the following during Monday’s media availability:“He's such a detailed guy. He's a guy that connects with the players well, he has in the last few seasons. I think he's going to be great for us.&quot;Foote’s influence helped the Canucks reach the second round of the playoffs two seasons ago. This season, the Canucks will be looking to prove that last season was an aberration. The club is committed to doing its best to win games.Like Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson is committed to winning. Pettersson also praised Foote’s hiring, declaring:“He’s a great leader. He’s good to talk to, just… having talks with him this summer has been really good. Looking forward to it.”Boeser and Pettersson will likely suit up on Vancouver’s top line. A good season from both should be instrumental in helping the Canucks shake off last season’s down year and get back into the hunt for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.