Brock Boeser turned down massive 5-year contract offer from Vancouver Canucks, per insider

It's been a tumultous 2024-25 season for Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks.

One year removed from taking the Edmonton Oilers to Game 7 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Vancouver has failed to even qualify for the postseason.

Drama between stars J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson led to Miller's exit, while top players who remained, like Pettersson and Boeser, have just not played up to their capabilities. It's all combined to result in a lost season for Vancouver.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke during the most recent episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast" about Boeser's contract situation and revealed an offer the Canucks made that he declined.

"Last year, he wanted to be traded, and then he rescinded the trade request because he liked what he had. Like this guy, for the most part, he thought he was going to be at Canuck forever, and now that it's happening, and it's not really his choice, you know what? Like? I think he's, I think it's the heartbreak that you feel," Friedman said (44:30).

"And I don't know, like, sometimes I think that cooler heads can prevail. Like, so it got out, they offered him 5 times 8. I don't know if I see the Canucks beating that, and I don't know if I see Boeser accepting that. So I'm not sure who else is going to bridge the gap here, or if it's possible to bridge the gap," Friedman added.

As a pending UFA, Brock Boeser is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract extension signed with Vancouver back in 2022.

Brock Boeser knows he and the Canucks are headed their separate ways

Even Brock Boeser is admitting that his time as a Vancouver Canuck is likely coming to an close.

He was asked by Canucks writer Ian MacIntyre whether he anticipates returning to Vancouver next season. Sportsnet shared his very honest comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Honestly, it's unlikely at this point. It sucks, it's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey, and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things," Boeser said.

It certainly has been a roller coaster of a year for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has been a part of that, having seen a dip in production with just 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) in 72 games played on the season.

He and the Canucks will continue to finish off the regular-season on Saturday night when they host the Minnesota Wild. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at Rogers Arena.

