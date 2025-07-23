After finishing with a 39-35-8 record, the Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. The Red Wings have tried to bolster their roster but still have a major need yet to be fulfilled.

The Athletic recognized signing a top-four defenseman as a top priority for Detroit last month. They are yet to make a major signing. The Red Wings had decent defensive records. They had a 3.16 goals against per game. They came 24th with just 18.94 hits per 60 minutes while having a high 14.90 giveaways per 60 minutes.

Their most offensive D-man Moritz Seider, with 41 points has a -5 rating on ice. Their most reliable blueline defender was youngster Simon Edvinsson.

These figures prompted Bleacher Report's Frank Seravalli to assess the needs of Detroit with acquiring defensive strength as priority to emulate teams like Montreal Candiens and Ottawa Senators who made it to the playoffs.

"Anything that plays defense, like legit defenders. That's what the Detroit Red Wings need. They have to overhaul their defense. I feel like a broken record saying this. They need to get better on the blue line, and they have not done so to this point. And it can't just be on the young guys to get them there. They need some proper support.

"I cannot say or stress that enough about the Detroit Red Wings and another team that I don't know how much they really improve this year. How are you going to break through to get past the Montreal Canadiens or the Ottawa Senators? Two teams who got into the playoffs this year. They're going to have to do that and they've got a lot of work to do," Seravalli said.

The Canadiens reached the playoffs after breaking a three-season drought while the Senators made it to this year's playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Red Wings GM makes feelings about top-four defenseman

Steve Yzerman during the post free-agency press conference had made his feelings clear about the time having enough arsenal in terms of picks and players to lure a top-four D-man.

"The most important thing is to find players that fit. What we could use right now is a [top four] defenseman…But it doesn’t have to be a right shot because we can move these guys around a little bit, but that would be our biggest potential need,” Yzerman had said.

The Red Wings have been linked to players like New York Islanders' Bowen Byram and Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy. They have also recently been linked to Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson, who is an offensive force with some potent defensive skills.

