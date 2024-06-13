“Bros wife finally washed the suit” “Homie is attending his own funeral”: NHL fans react as Oiler’s Connor McDavid appears in new pre-game suit

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was spotted wearing an all-black suit as he arrived at the arena ahead of game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. McDavid and the Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers in a decisive game that could determine the outcome of the series.

However, fans couldn’t help but pay close attention to Connor McDavid’s outfit, who arrived in an all-black suit. Some fans took the time to poke some fun at the Oilers superstar’s look. Here’s a peek at some of the most outrageous comments fans had regarding Connor McDavid’s fashion statement.



"Homie is attending his own funeràl," another fan said.

"Preparing for your own seasons funeral is admirable," one fan said.

But not all comments poked fun at McDavid’s look. Some fans showed their admiration for the Oilers’ captain’s style. Here are some choice comments:

"Looking so fabulous," a fan said

"Body language is so good," another fan said.

"Professionals tend to dress professionally, this isn’t the NBA," a fan said.

McDavid knows it will take more than a good fashion sense to get past the Panthers in game 3. The game is set for Thursday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers hope that home-ice advantage will help them get back into the series.

Panthers wary of Connor McDavid and crew

The Florida Panthers aren’t taking game 3 lightly despite having a 2-0 series lead. The club understands that facing Connor McDavid and the Oilers is no easy task.

"They’re going to be at their best,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said (per NHL.com).

"They have some really good players over there. They’re here for a reason, too. We’re definitely going to get their best game. For us, it’s to keep going, play in our game, and play good defensively," Verhaeghe added.

While the Oilers captain gears up for a must-win game, the Panthers hope their captain will be ready to go. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart had this to say about his team’s captain Aleksander Barkov:

"He’s the leader of our group. It’s never easy when someone like that goes down, especially in a huge part of the game with 10 minutes left. The groups stepped up, rallied around it. I think it shows to the character of him and how bad he wants it, as well to get back."

"I think the approach is just 20 guys against everybody," Matthew Tkachuk said (per NHL.com).

Indeed, Rogers Place will be full to the rim with the Oilers faithful cheering on McDavid and his teammates. An Oilers win gets Edmonton back into the series. However, a loss would put the Oilers in a practically insurmountable position.