Bruce Boudreau makes his thoughts clear on J.T. Miller's blockbuster trade to Rangers following rift with Canucks Elias Pettersson

It's been almost two weeks since the Vancouver Canucks pulled the plug and traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a first-round draft pick.

The chatter surrounding Miller and Elias Pettersson's rift has begun to quiet down, but the question of whether the Canucks traded the right player will continue to come up for years to come.

Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau made an appearance on TSN radio show "First Up" on Monday and shared his thoughts on whether trading Miller was the right move by Vancouver.

"I think right now, J.T. might be the more valuable player, but at the same time, when you're looking down the road, and I think J.T. has four more years left, or five maybe, and Elias has seven," Boudreau said (07:14). "I mean, I think in the long run, Pettersson is the guy that you want to keep, and he's the guy that is going to continue to, you're getting him through his major hockey years, whereas, you know, Miller is going to be 32 this year.

Trending

"So I mean, you're not going to be able to keep him at the top of his game for the duration of his contract. Now, if you were looking at, did we get the best player for right now? Maybe that, that would be an arguable thing, but I think they made the right choice."

Expand Tweet

The Vancouver Canucks have been quite successful in the aftermath of the trade, going 3-1-1 and jumping back into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

J.T. Miller is still settling into life as a New York Ranger

J.T. Miller has registered four points (two goals, two assists) through his first five games back as a New York Ranger. He recorded those in his first two games and has gone pointless in the three games since, although he has made an impact with other parts of his play.

The Rangers have gone 3-2-0 with Miller in their lineup as they continue to pursue a playoff spot in the extremely tight Eastern Conference. New York is 27-24-4, good for 58 points, three points behind Detroit (61 points) for the final wild-card position.

Miller will be representing Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament when they begin their round-robin play on Thursday against Team Finland. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bell Centre in Montreal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles