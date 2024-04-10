Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau chimed in on which teams he thinks are going to trouble in the upcoming playoffs, singling out the Pittsburgh Penguins as a formidable contender

In an interview on TSN's That's Hockey, Boudreau highlighted the Penguins' recent resurgence and the potential danger they could present in the postseason.

"When you look at their roster, they have game-breakers. The game-breakers haven't broken any games until the last two weeks," Boudreau said.

Even though the Penguins did not start the season with a bang, they are hitting their stride at the right moment. Only four games are remaining in the regular season, and Pittsburgh is in a precarious place, fighting tooth and nail for one of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spots.

Boudreau really stressed how crucial momentum and confidence are as you head into the playoffs, especially for seasoned pros like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

"The Penguins and their stars are getting hot at the right time," Boudreau said

Moreover, Boudreau highlighted the presence of Jeff Carter, a seasoned player contemplating retirement.

"Guys like Jeff Carter going, 'this is my last kick at the can,'" Boudreau said, suggesting that the veteran forward could be a significant asset for the Penguins as they push for a playoff berth.

Carter's impending decision regarding his future adds a layer of motivation for the Penguins, potentially fueling their drive to succeed in the postseason. As Bruce Boudreau aptly pointed out, players in such circumstances often strive to "empty their tank," leaving everything on the ice in pursuit of a championship.

In addition to Crosby, Malkin, and Carter, Boudreau identified key players such as Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson as threats to watch out for in the NHL playoffs.

Pittsburgh Penguins primed for a deep NHL playoff run after coach's endorsement

Reflecting on his own experiences coaching against Crosby and the Penguins, Bruce Boudreau emphasized the significance of finishing the regular season on a strong note.

"Right now, they're at a 6-0-3 roll," he said. "If they get in, they'll probably have to be 10-1-3 in their last 14. That's quite a good roll to go in. That’s the team for me.”

Indeed, the Penguins' recent surge has positioned them as a formidable contender, even as they face stiff competition for an NHL playoff berth. Should they secure a spot in the postseason, they will undoubtedly be a team to watch, regardless of their seeding.

With a roster boasting star talent and a renewed sense of determination, the Penguins are primed to make a significant impact in the quest for the Stanley Cup.