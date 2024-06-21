Bruins' $20,000,000 star opines on what makes it so difficult to face Auston Matthews

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark praised Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews in an interview on Leafs Morning Take. Ullmark pointed out how Matthews is good at scoring goals because he's unpredictable and knows how to make his shots count.

“It’s different because he is a sniper but at the same time, he’s so well-placed,” Ullmark said. “It’s not like he always shoots bar down or always puts it above the pad or anything like that, but he always takes the time to shoot it at the right moment and once it’s actually not there, he makes the pass."

Matthews scored 69 goals this season, becoming the leading goal scorer this year. He also scored a career-high 107 points, ranking 6th in the League. Ullmark, who is entering the final year of the four-year $20 million deal, added Matthews doesn't just shoot flashy goals. He picks his shots carefully to seize the best chances.

Ullmark also described Matthews as effective, whether near the net or creating space, which makes it hard for goalies to predict his moves.

"While other players might drift out of the actual scoring area, he finds an area where he's so good at putting the puck in the net," Ullmark said.

Beyond Auston Matthews, Linus Ullmark discusses Joseph Woll's future

In addition to discussing Auston Matthews, Linus Ullmark praised Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll. He pointed out the challenges teams face managing young talent like Woll and balancing goaltending needs.

“The guy has gone a long way in a short amount of time and I think he looks terrific," Ullmark said. "That’s my honest opinion, he looks like a really good goaltender."

Ullmark wondered about the Leafs' plans for Woll next season. He questioned if they'd make him their main goalie or share the role. Ullmark suggested limiting Woll to 25 or 30 games to manage his workload and progress.