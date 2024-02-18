Bruins' Brad Marchand in line for NHL suspension and fine following Arvidsson hit: Reports

Reports indicate that Boston Bruins' captain Brad Marchand is facing the possibility of a suspension and fine from the NHL following a controversial play during Saturday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Marchand, known for his aggressive play style, once again found himself at the center of controversy due to a dangerous hit on Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson.

The incident occurred during the third period of the game when Arvidsson attempted to advance into the offensive zone. Brad Marchand, seemingly anticipating the play, raised his elbow and made contact with Arvidsson's head.

Despite the severity of the hit, no penalty was assessed by the officials at the time. Marchand remained in the game, while Arvidsson received medical attention from the team's staff on the bench.

Video replays of the incident circulated rapidly on social media, with many expressing concern over the apparent intent behind Brad Marchand's actions.

The lack of an immediate penalty call has not deterred speculation that Brad Marchand could face disciplinary action from the NHL. If the NHL's Department of Player Safety decides to step in, Marchand might have to face complications.

Brad Marchand and the Bruins lost 5-4 to Kings

The Los Angeles Kings secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins, with Brandt Clarke dramatically scoring his first career goal just 27 seconds into overtime. Clarke's breakaway goal, coming right after he was released from the penalty box, sealed the comeback win for the Kings.

“It just happens like that sometimes. When they come out of the box, the puck comes there at the right time, you still have to finish that. That to me is the most impressive part of that.

You’re coming down, you’re a young guy, you’re on a breakaway in Boston Garden. You’ve got to finish it and he sure did that,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller praised Clarke's composure

Anze Kopitar's late goal with 1:35 remaining in regulation forced overtime, setting the stage for Clarke's heroics.

The Kings showed control throughout the game, rallying from deficits to ultimately emerge victorious. Matt Roy, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Alex Laferriere also contributed goals for Los Angeles, while Pierre-Luc Dubois notched two assists.

Despite a strong effort from the Bruins, led by James van Riemsdyk's two goals and an assist, they were unable to halt their recent slide, losing five of their last six games. The game featured several notable moments, including a disallowed goal by Boston's David Pastrnak.