Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gets candid about his team's OT win against Edmonton Oilers

In a candid reflection on the Boston Bruins' 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Jim Montgomery expressed his admiration for the team's perseverance.

"I just loved the way we kept forging ahead. We didn’t worry about what happened positively or negatively," Montgomery told the media, highlighting the team's unwavering spirit.

The game was a rollercoaster, with the Bruins initially leading, but the Oilers managed to come back in the third period. Montgomery acknowledged the Oilers' surge:

"Obviously they had a great push by a great team in the third period and it kind of snowballed, but we went right back to work afterwards.

"When they made it 4-4, the next four minutes I thought we controlled the game and started to push back."

The Bruins' roster showed depth and versatility, with goals from Morgan Geekie, Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, and David Pastrnak.

Rookie Mason Lohrei contributed significantly with three assists. Meanwhile, goaltender Jeremy Swayman played a crucial role in the team's victory by making 37 saves. The Bruins had been struggling with four consecutive losses but found a way to clinch their second successive win.

Boston next face the Calgary Flames on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Edmonton Oilers on 6-5 overtime loss over Boston Bruins

Oilers forward Warren Foegele talked about his take on the loss against Boston in a post-game interview:

“It’s great that we got that point and we fought our way back, but it just felt like a game where I thought we made a good push and were going to get the win.”

Oilers winger Zach Hyman commented regarding their comeback:

“You are happy with the way you battled back from down 4-1 to a really good team, to be able to come back twice and earn a point says a lot about our team and how it faces adversity.

“But at the same time you don’t want to put yourselves in that position. Since we have been back (from the All-Star break) we have put ourselves in that position too often and we have to learn to play consistently throughout the whole game again.”

The Oilers next face the Minnesota Wild on Friday at Rogers Place and can take some positives from the defeat into the match.