Bruins' David Pastrnak delivers blunt statement about USA vs Canada 4 Nations Championship game

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak shared his thoughts on the upcoming USA vs. Canada matchup in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Unlike many players invested in the rivalry, Pastrnak made it clear he doesn’t care about the outcome:

"Uh honestly, not really, like I said it's good for hockey that this, you know, two countries meet up in the finals," Pastrnak said. "... I think every hockey fan has to be happy with it, there is much coming up, you know." (Timestamp: 8:34)

"But for me personally, I couldn't care less who is going to win. As a hockey fan, I enjoy those couple games to watch and I will watch Thursday but I really don't care who will win."

Canada has won nine of 13 best-on-best tournaments. The United States won only one, at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Despite losing to Sweden 2-1 on Monday, USA had already secured a place in the final. They rested key players, including Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk. Canada earned their spot by defeating Finland 5-3.

While David Pastrnak isn’t concerned about the result, fans can expect a close and exciting final.

Like David Pastrnak, USA coach Mike Sullivan also called it "great for hockey"

USA and Canada will face off in the championship game at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Americans won the previous matchup 3-1 in Montreal. They started the game with three fights in nine seconds.

USA forward Jack Eichel compared it to a Game 7. He said both teams will play desperate hockey:

“It’s a Game 7, right?” Eichel said (via NHL.com), “It’s for everything. You’re going to see desperate hockey. You’re going to see everything you saw in the first game and more, I imagine. It’ll be great.”

Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon is also ready for the challenge. He believes Canada can perform better this time:

“We feel like we could beat those guys, and we plan on playing a little better Thursday,” MacKinnon said.

USA coach Mike Sullivan expects another highly competitive game.

“That first game was such a great hockey game,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s great for hockey that there’s an opportunity for these two teams to meet again. Obviously, both teams have star power all around the lineup."

On the other hand, David Pastrnak and the Bruins will be back on ice to face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

