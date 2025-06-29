Bruins' David Pastrnak pens heartfelt birthday message for his 'better half' Rebecca Rohlsson

Boston Bruins alternate captain David Pastrnak shared a sweet message to celebrate his wife Rebecca Rohlsson’s birthday this weekend. He posted a lovely couple click on his Instagram stories on Saturday and wished her on the special day.

The photo showed the couple enjoying a sunny day out, lounging on a cozy outdoor couch. Rebecca, dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, smiled warmly while holding a glass of white wine. Pastrnak sported a light blue sweatshirt and shades and captured the moment with a selfie.

In the caption, he wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my better half 🥂🥰 @rohlsson"

via Instagram /@davidpastrnak

David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson began dating around July 2018 and got married in August 2024 in Croatia. Originally from Sweden, Rebecca has worked in sales, customer service and event planning earlier.

The couple experienced heartbreak in June 2021 when their newborn son Viggo passed away just six days after birth. In June 2023, they welcomed their daughter Freya Ivy Pastrnak.

David Pastrnak called Rebecca the “strongest person ever”

Last year, David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson exchanged vows at the Cathedral of St. Stephen in Croatia. Rebecca wore a white off-shoulder gown with a fitted silhouette and a long flowing train, while Pastrnak wore a cream-colored double-breasted tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Pastrnak later shared wedding snaps on his Instagram with a heartfelt note in the caption:

“What an amazing weekend with our Family and Friends. Thank you so much 🍾🎉🥳Best Wifey I could have ever dreamed of❣️I can’t wait to spend the rest of our Lives together!You’re the strongest person ever and I’m so proud of you🫶And noooooow let’s grow old together 💝”

After the ceremony, they celebrated with an afterparty featuring fireworks. Rebecca changed into a short white dress with fringe details and Pastrnak wore a black semi-sheer shirt with a geometric pattern and dark pants.

Rebecca also shared a separate carousel of pics from the wedding. In the caption, she wrote:

“An absolute dream come true that I get to do life with you.🤍 Thank you to our family and friends for coming from all over the world to celebrate with us. We are forever grateful for the LOVE and PARTY you brought. 🤍”

Several of Pastrnak’s then-teammates, including Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall, attended the wedding with their partners.

