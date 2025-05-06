The Boston Bruins were handed a tough result in the 2025 NHL draft lottery. They fell to the No. 7 pick, the lowest possible outcome based on their odds. Boston entered the lottery with the fifth-best chance at landing the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. They had an 8.5 percent chance at each. Instead, they slid back two spots due to the New York Islanders (No. 1 pick) and Utah Hockey Club (No. 4 pick) jumping ahead.

This will be Boston’s first top-10 pick since 2011. While it’s a rare opportunity, missing out on a top-five slot stings.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media after the lottery results were announced. He acknowledged the setback but remained focused on the positive.

“Well, I mean — we're still picking in the upper echelon of the draft, which we haven't done for a significant time period," Sweeney said. "So, we feel very comfortable in terms of where the top seven picks are, and we'll get a good player—an impact player—regardless of the disappointment of moving back a couple spots. That’s just the nature of the lottery."

Boston finished the season with a 33-39-10 record, the fifth-worst in the league. Their poor performance was influenced by several factors, including the lack of depth and the retirements of their top players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Despite the disappointment, Boston believes they will still add a talented player. With the No. 7 pick, they could have a chance at names like Jake O’Brien or Caleb Desnoyers.

Boston Bruins GM talked about flexibility at No. 7

The Boston Bruins will need to rebuild their prospect pool. They’ve only picked in the first round three times in the past seven drafts. This year is also the first since 2017 where they’ll have a selection in both the first and second rounds.

Sweeney also spoke about the flexibility they have at No. 7.

“If you have a chance to win the lottery, I’m sure you receive phone calls about whether or not you'd move that pick,” Sweeney said. “At seven, you still may. It’s difficult to move up from there, but we'll do our due diligence in terms of what teams may want to jockey around.

"We feel very comfortable with the scouting we've done and the player we’re going to get at seven — if we decide to stay there," he added.

The 2025 NHL draft will be held in Los Angeles from June 27-28.

