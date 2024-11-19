Bruins HC Jim Montgomery makes his feelings known about Jeremy Swayman's missed training camp adversely affecting his current form

Jeremy Swayman didn't attend the 2024 training camp due to his contract not being extended at the time.

On Monday, the Boston Bruins endured a disappointing 5-1 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman recorded 24 saves but allowed five, resulting in a save percentage of .829.

After a frustrating night, during which the Bruins were booed by their home fans, Swayman acknowledged that he has had sufficient time to adjust and return to form.

When asked whether missing training camp contributed to his performance dip, Jeremy Swayman said:

"I think I've had enough time now to adapt and get back to things. I think the biggest thing that I lost out on was this group ... I need to step up, and that's exactly what I'm going to do."

Coach Jim Montgomery also shared his thoughts on Jeremy Swayman's performance. He said that he doesn't think Swayman's struggles in recent games can be blamed entirely on not attending camp.

“I don’t think missing training camp helps anyone. That’s why it’s training camp. But by no means do I think today is Jeremy Swayman not having training camp.”

Swayman signed an eight-year contract worth $64 million with the Bruins. This season, the 25-year-old netminder has posted a 5-7-2 record with a 3.47 GAA and .884 SV%.

Jeremy Swayman concedes five as Bruins fall to Blue Jackets

On Monday the Boston Bruins hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. The visitors came out on top with a dominating 5-1 win, handing the Bruins their third straight defeat.

Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets at 5:17 of the first period. Just over five minutes later, Mathieu Olivier extended their lead. At 19:28, James van Riemsdyk made it 3-0 for the Blue Jackets before the second period.

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal for the Bruins at 14:40 of the second period on the powerplay. Goals from Justin Danforth and Yegor Chinakhov secured the win for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins delivered a solid performance between the pipes, making 29 saves on the night.

Swayman's Bruins are fourth in the Atlantic Division with 19 points after 20 games. They host the Utah Hockey Club next on Thursday. The puck at TD Garden drops at 7 p.m. ET.

