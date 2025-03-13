Bruins HC Joe Sacco makes his thoughts clear on 'good character' impending free agent Vinni Lettieri

Boston Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco spoke about forward Vinni Lettieri’s contributions to the team. Lettieri was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday. Earlier, he was sent down for AHL playoff eligibility. He played in the bottom six during Boston’s 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Ad

The 30-year-old is in the second year of his two-year, $1.55 million contract. His deal carries a $775,000 cap hit per season and runs through 2024-25. Lettieri has been a key player in Providence this season. He leads the team with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 46 games.

"He has energy, skates well, and can shoot the puck...,” Sacco said. “I think it's hard when you bounce up and down a lot like that, but he's a good pro, he takes good care of himself, and he's a good character guy, so there are a lot of positives that he brings."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He played eight games for Boston in January, scoring twice. He averaged 12:05 of ice time and recorded 19 hits. Lettieri has played 140 career NHL games, totaling 14 goals and 15 assists. His experience makes him a solid depth option.

He got a chance to play in the top nine against Carolina last Thursday alongside Cole Koepke and Matthew Poitras. The Bruins are relying on players like Lettieri to step up when needed, especially since they have traded their captain, Brad Marchand. His strong AHL play has earned him another NHL opportunity.

Ad

Sacco praised Bruins' comeback effort to defeat Panthers 3-2

The Boston Bruins scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday. The win ended Florida’s six-game winning streak. Vinni Lettieri played for 15:52 minutes of ice time, nearly three and a half minutes extra, and registered two shots on goal.

Boston coach Joe Sacco praised the team’s effort.

Ad

“I think the power play got us a big goal, which was nice, because it has been struggling at times,” Sacco said. “So, that gave us a lift, and we carried some momentum after that. ... What we did tonight gives our guys some hope and belief.”

Dmitry Kulikov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 4:27 of the first period. Mackie Samoskevich made it 2-0 at 4:49 in the third period.

David Pastrnak cut the lead to 2-1 at 8:56 with a power-play goal. Mason Lohrei tied the game 2-2 after he intercepted a pass from Kulikov and scored glove side on Sergei Bobrovsky. Pavel Zacha gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 16:43, and they held on for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama