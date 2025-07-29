Bruins HC Marco Sturm gets 100% real about choosing Boston's new captain after Brad Marchand's trade to Panthers

Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm spoke about the team’s future captain. After Brad Marchand’s trade to the Florida Panthers, the Bruins are one of a few NHL teams without a captain. When asked about the leadership role, Sturm said he hasn’t made a decision yet.

Ad

"Sorry, I don't have one yet," Sturm said on Tuesday (1:32:33), via the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast.

"But no, we had a few small conversations about it. I think we're gonna, as of right now, just take our time. You know, they have their thoughts, but like you said, I want to know them first, too. I'm not gonna jump in and tell a guy who's gonna be the new captain of this franchise."

Ad

Trending

Marchand, who wore the “C” last season, was traded to Florida at the 2025 deadline. After 14 seasons with Boston, he found new success, winning his second Stanley Cup.

Sturm said it’s important to learn about the players first.

"This is the Boston Bruins, and this is not a different team in the league," Sturm said. "It's a big deal, right? So I think it's gonna be very important to take our time here, and maybe we don't have a captain at the start of the season. I don't know. I do like to have one, but if not, it's not a problem yet.

Ad

Ad

The Bruins went 33-39-10 last season and missed the playoffs. The drop came after the team made the playoffs eight years in a row. Their last deep playoff run was in 2019, losing in the finals to the St. Louis Blues.

Next season, Sturm will be guiding a retooled team with a new captain.

Panthers GM praised Brad Marchand after his new contract

Panthers general manager Bill Zito praised Brad Marchand after signing his six-year, $31.5 million contract on July 1. Zito said Marchand improved the team immediately.

Ad

"Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team," Zito said, via NHL.com. "He is the definition of a warrior on the ice, a critical leader for our group, and a relentless competitor."

Marchand had 20 playoff points and played a major leadership role, scoring six goals in the finals and showed his worth during high-pressure games. His strong play helped the Florida win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

Marchand is now 37, but the Panthers see him as someone who could help keep the team strong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama