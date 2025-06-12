  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • Bruins HC Marco Sturm hints at major offseason roster moves as Boston eye bounce back season

Bruins HC Marco Sturm hints at major offseason roster moves as Boston eye bounce back season

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:50 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Boston Bruins new coach is positive about offseason moves (image credit: IMAGN)

The Boston Bruins are entering a new era under Marco Sturm. After missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, the team is ready to reset. Sturm, a former Bruins forward, is back to lead the franchise as its coach.

Ad
"I'm extremely proud and excited," Sturm said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "I'm very honored to take this team to the next level."

Sturm hinted at possible roster changes this summer, and was honest about the team’s needs.

"We still have a strong core. Do we need some players? Absolutely. I’m not going to lie," Sturm said, via "Felger & Mazz." "But again, I’m excited about that. I’ve talked to my core guys already. They’re very upset about what happened in the past. And I can tell they’re hungry for more."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Bruins have around $26 million in salary cap space, giving them flexibility to make big additions. With top names like Mitch Marner and Brock Boeser possibly available, Boston could be active in free agency.

It tried to reload last offseason by signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov; however, those moves didn’t lead to success. The team’s offense struggled all year, and near the trade deadline, it traded its captain, Brad Marchand. The Bruins finished near the bottom of the league in goals scored and special teams' performance.

Ad

Sturm knows that must change, and he plans to introduce a system that focuses on puck control, smarter zone entries and a more aggressive mindset.

"We have to have the puck more," Sturm said. " ...We have to put that structure in place, but we also have to be more hungry and have a better mindset,"

Sturm also wants the team to play faster and cleaner.

Ad

Marco Sturm believes the Bruins can become competitive with the right offseason moves

Marco Sturm is excited to work with the Bruins’ core players, including David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman. Despite some talk of a rebuild, Sturm believes the team can return to the playoffs quickly if it makes the right offseason moves.

"I know we have a lot of work to do and we won’t fix it overnight," Sturm sai on Tuesday, via CBC. "But it will start Day 1 of training camp. Teams win championships, not one coach or one player."
Ad

Sturm’s hiring marks his first NHL head coaching job. The Bruins have already confirmed that assistants Chris Kelly, Jay Leach and goalie coach Bob Essensa will stay on the staff. One more assistant coach will be added, ideally with power play expertise.

Sturm is aware of the pressure in Boston but welcomes it.

“The job is a challenge," Sturm said. "But it’s a good challenge and I love a challenge."

Boston is not standing still. With Sturm at the helm and cap space to spend, expect changes this summer as it aims to bounce back strong in 2025-26.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications