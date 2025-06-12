Bruins HC Marco Sturm hints at major offseason roster moves as Boston eye bounce back season

The Boston Bruins are entering a new era under Marco Sturm. After missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, the team is ready to reset. Sturm, a former Bruins forward, is back to lead the franchise as its coach.

"I'm extremely proud and excited," Sturm said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "I'm very honored to take this team to the next level."

Sturm hinted at possible roster changes this summer, and was honest about the team’s needs.

"We still have a strong core. Do we need some players? Absolutely. I’m not going to lie," Sturm said, via "Felger & Mazz." "But again, I’m excited about that. I’ve talked to my core guys already. They’re very upset about what happened in the past. And I can tell they’re hungry for more."

The Bruins have around $26 million in salary cap space, giving them flexibility to make big additions. With top names like Mitch Marner and Brock Boeser possibly available, Boston could be active in free agency.

It tried to reload last offseason by signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov; however, those moves didn’t lead to success. The team’s offense struggled all year, and near the trade deadline, it traded its captain, Brad Marchand. The Bruins finished near the bottom of the league in goals scored and special teams' performance.

Sturm knows that must change, and he plans to introduce a system that focuses on puck control, smarter zone entries and a more aggressive mindset.

"We have to have the puck more," Sturm said. " ...We have to put that structure in place, but we also have to be more hungry and have a better mindset,"

Sturm also wants the team to play faster and cleaner.

Marco Sturm believes the Bruins can become competitive with the right offseason moves

Marco Sturm is excited to work with the Bruins’ core players, including David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman. Despite some talk of a rebuild, Sturm believes the team can return to the playoffs quickly if it makes the right offseason moves.

"I know we have a lot of work to do and we won’t fix it overnight," Sturm sai on Tuesday, via CBC. "But it will start Day 1 of training camp. Teams win championships, not one coach or one player."

Sturm’s hiring marks his first NHL head coaching job. The Bruins have already confirmed that assistants Chris Kelly, Jay Leach and goalie coach Bob Essensa will stay on the staff. One more assistant coach will be added, ideally with power play expertise.

Sturm is aware of the pressure in Boston but welcomes it.

“The job is a challenge," Sturm said. "But it’s a good challenge and I love a challenge."

Boston is not standing still. With Sturm at the helm and cap space to spend, expect changes this summer as it aims to bounce back strong in 2025-26.

