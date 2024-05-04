Bruins' Jeremy Swayman draws motivation from Maple Leafs' draft snub ahead of Game 7 showdown

Jeremy Swayman is not your typical goaltender. He’s not simmering with frustration or brimming with resentment. Despite standing between the pipes for the Boston Bruins in the past three games that could have clinched their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, only to come up short, Swayman is strangely jovial, almost vengeful.

In the aftermath of yet another close Game 6, Swayman's laughter echoes through the visitors' room in Toronto. When asked if he's using the Maple Leafs' draft snub as extra motivation, he grins mischievously and admits (via Sportsnet):

"Sure, I could definitely say yes to that."

Joseph Woll, who is the same age as Swayman, has outperformed him in Games 5 and 6. The Bruins lost those two games 2-1 and also their 3-1 lead.

Recognizing the situation and Woll's performance, Swayman said:

"That's the beauty of playoffs, and it's been a blast having a quality opponent every night. And I don't necessarily just look at one player as an opponent. It's a team that we're playing against. It's a franchise."

The story of the Maple Leafs passing on Jeremy Swayman

The story of Jeremy Swayman's motivation traces back to the 2017 NHL draft. A standout goalie from the University of Maine, Swayman engaged in extensive discussions with the Maple Leafs' scouts and front office.

He believed that Toronto, with its fourth-round pick, might call his name. However, fate took a different turn, and the Leafs opted for another goalie, Ian Scott, leaving Swayman in disbelief as the Bruins snagged him right after.

Fast forward to today, and Jeremy Swayman's rise has been meteoric. He is a First-team All-Star, a Jennings Trophy winner and, at the moment, tops all playoff goalies with an incredible .947 save percentage and a 1.60 goals-against average. His play has advanced them to the point where they can afford to move Ullmark, the previous Vezina-winning goalie, to make room for the rising star.

But it's not just about statistics for Swayman. His intensity on the ice is matched by his warmth off it. He values the camaraderie with his teammates and thrives on their support. Swayman's friendliness belies the fact that he's an on-ice assassin, unafraid to stir the pot or call out the situation when necessary.

"Ultra-competitive. If anyone’s as close to Marchy [Brad Marchand] on our team as far as competitive fire, it’s him," coach Jim Montgomery says. "...We need everybody more like Jeremy Swayman. He's just owned the moment." (via Sportsnet)

This long-standing series against the Maple Leafs has revealed the young goaltender's fighting spirit and competitive nature just as much as a test of resilience. The fact that it is Game 7, the most intense game of the playoffs, does not distract him. Instead, he welcomes the game and its excitement.

As the Bruins and the Maple Leafs gear up for a winner-take-all Game 7, all eyes will be on Jeremy Swayman. And if his track record is anything to go by, he's more than ready to embrace the challenge and prove his skills again.